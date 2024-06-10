Industries

    Part 3: South Africa Speaks: BAV Top 20 Mobility Brands in 2024

    Dono WhiteBy Dono White
    4 Jul 2024
    4 Jul 2024
    The last of this three-part series, South Africa Speaks, examines mobility brands. Whether by road, rail, air or sea, how South Africans choose to move is not just a matter of physics and cost, but also a matter of brand perception.
    Source: © Bizcommunity Mercedes-Benz holds the top spot for the second year running in the SA Top 20 Mobility Brandscape
    Source: © Bizcommunity Mercedes-Benz holds the top spot for the second year running in the SA Top 20 Mobility Brandscape

    Mobility is defined as the ability to move, therefore within this BAV Brandscape, Mobility Brands include the automobile, airline, public transport (bus, train, and taxi), and e-hailing sectors as well as those who help them move, such as petroleum and lubricants.

    SA Top 20 Mobility Brandscape

    Rank
    1Mercedes- Benz
    2Land Rover
    3VW
    4BMW
    5Range Rover
    6Audi
    7Ford
    8Toyota
    9Volvo
    10Emirates
    11Jaguar
    12Sasol
    13Jeep
    14Shell
    15Tesla
    16Gautrain
    17Hyundai
    18Isuzu
    19Engen
    20Uber

    Quality credentials

    Aspiration and identity come firmly into place South Africans rank their Top 20 Brands to move around in and with.

    While Mercedes-Benz holds the top spot for the second year running, it’s worth noting it holds it purely because of its quality credentials.

    Ninety-nine percent (99% )of South African respondents see Merc as the most esteemed mobility brand followed by Land Rover, VW and Emirates.

    Relying on quality credentials can serve a brand’s present value but puts its future value at risk as innovation is the name of the game here.

    Brands with a high future value

    When considering brands with a high future value (i.e South Africans feel it will do well in the country for many years to come), the mobility picture looks a little different when they are sized up along the various other brand attributes.

    Interestingly, South Africans found Tesla (a brand not operational in the country) as the most differentiated brand not only in mobility but across the entire Brandscape consisting of 1,600 brands measured.

    This is because of local perceptions that Tesla is unique, innovative, visionary and committed to the environment.

    Engen: most relevant mobility brand

    Another surprise is petroleum brand, Engen, which came in as the most relevant mobility brand.

    South Africans love its friendliness, reliability, high performance and commitment to environment and equality - the latter being in line with the overall insight of homegrown brands' strength in Part 1 of this series.

    Source: © Mens Health South Africans have named Siya Kolisi their most esteemed, quality brand
    Part 1: South Africa Speaks BAV Top 20 Brands in 2024 - Siya Kolisi most esteemed

      10 Jun 2024

    Public transport: rugged, unapproachable and arrogant

    On the other hand, Mobility brands do not need to fear public transport. Santaco (taxi Industry) came in 51ST and Putco buses at 53RD with South Africans being indifferent about these modes of transport. P

    oor Putco and the taxi industry carry the perceptions of being rugged, unapproachable and arrogant. Despite these perceptions, millions of South Africans use these modes out of necessity every day even if they are not high quality, trendy or stylish.

    Source: © 123rf PlayStation leads the way in Mzanzi in SA Top 20 Play Brandscape
    Part 2: South Africa Speaks: BAV Top 20 Playtime Brands in 2024: PlayStation leads the way

      21 Jun 2024

    Unpacking dominant mobility categories

    • Motor vehicles

      Rank
      1Mercedes- Benz
      2Land Rover
      3VW
      4BMW
      5Range Rover
      6Audi
      7Ford
      8Toyota
      9Volvo
      10Jaguar
      11Jeep
      12Tesla
      13Hyundai
      14Isuzu
      15Nissan
      16Kia
      17Mazda
      18Renault
      19Suzuki
      20Haval

      In a country where formal public transport is lacking, it makes sense that motoring brands would dominate. After all, South Africa is the largest passenger vehicle market on the continent with roughly 12 million vehicles on our roads.

      Brands topping the Motoring Brandscape in 2024 carry their brand strength owing to their high performance, dynamism and their sense of prestige.

      As one moves down the list of brand strengths, reliability is the most valued. Simplicity creeps in at the bottom of the list, with the likes of Haval and Suzuki and this has been coupled to grow in popularity among South Africans.

      As BAV continues to measure in 2025, the automobile category may have a few shifts as a result.

    • Air mobility

      Rank
      1Emirates
      2FlySafair
      3SAA
      4SA Airlink
      5British Airways
      6SA Express
      7United Airlines
      8Ethiopian Airline
      9Lift Airlines

      As we turn to the skies, Emirates beats the national carrier in the Brand Equity wars. Beyond the possibility, it has something to do with Emirates carrying our national teams, South Africans see their #1 Airline as being in line with the automobile traits – prestige and upper class.

      While SAA comes in third within the aviation category, it must be noted that SAA’s brand equity has vastly improved year on year. In 2023 SAA was the 442nd strongest brand in South Africa and in 2024 it’s the 351st strongest brand.

      SAA’s brand turnaround includes:

      • 9% increase in Future Value, owing to its increased relevance, showing South Africans are starting to believe in it again.
      • 13% Present Value, owing to its 16% increase in quality perceptions and 5% increase in brand awareness, showing South Africans are increasingly using the airline feeling its accessibility and dependability.

      Mimicking the automobile category once again, South Africans are valuing the simplicity of the likes of Lift and Ethiopian, signalling a gain in popularity which leaders should keep an eye on in their rear-view mirrors.

    One thing is for sure, South Africans get around and it’s our right to do so. While South Africans do so, whether on land or in the skies they aspire to prestige and upper class to drive their social currency and credibility.

    When they not doing it for those reasons, they opt for reliable, friendly and simple brands. These strong attributes could very well change the overall South African Mobility Brandscape in 2025.

    About BAV

    WPP backs BAV. It measures brands in the broader brandscape of people’s minds – it shows where a brand sits in the collective culture, rather than limiting the study to how a brand is perceived versus its direct competitors.

    BAV has over 20 years of data on the SA Brandscape and its partnership with academics like the University of Oxford, London Business School, Wharton, and Berkeley Haas (to name a few).

    The South Africa Speaks series is named due to the demographic accuracy of BAV’s research across provinces, languages, genders and generations.

    This is the last in the South Africa Speaks series of three articles.

    About Dono White

    Dono White is the strategic planning director at VMLY&R and WPP BAV South Africa champion.

