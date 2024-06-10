Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Red Ribbon CommunicationsPrimedia BroadcastingJoe Publicicandi CQMoonsportBizcommunity.comHeineken BeveragesLGYehBaby Marketing CreativesDentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEverlyticAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingLitha CommunicationsThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Branding News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Elections 2024

    The Weekly Update EP:08 - The Votes Are In! But Where Too Now?

    The Weekly Update EP:08 - The Votes Are In! But Where Too Now?

    sona.co.za

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Part 1: South Africa Speaks BAV Top 20 Brands in 2024 - Siya Kolisi most esteemed

    Dono WhiteBy Dono White
    10 Jun 2024
    10 Jun 2024
    South Africans' strongest brand is Woolworths, while they named Siya Kolisi their most esteemed, quality brand.
    Source: © Mens Health South Africans have named Siya Kolisi their most esteemed, quality brand
    Source: © Mens Health Mens Health South Africans have named Siya Kolisi their most esteemed, quality brand

    These are just two of the findings from the recent Brand Asset Valuator (BAV) in South Africa, which looks at how South Africans perceive brands, not only how they play out in their categories but also in everyday local culture.

    The research surveyed 12,500 respondents in South Africa, measuring 1,600 local and international brands. The overall results are divided into

    • The International Brandscape, a mix of local and international brands.
    • The Local Brandscape to understand which homegrown brands are living in our lives.

    International Brandscape: South Africans value progressive brands

    Trends across the Top 20 show South Africans value global brands who are not only progressive in their fields, but also how they live in our everyday lives.

    Additionally, we value these brands for their creativity, performance, quality and innovation.Whatsapp is the overall strongest brand in South Africa, knocking Google from first place in 2023.

    The chat app tops the charts among South Africans and is the only brand known, recognised and used by each of the 12,500 respondents.

    Source: © SA Rugby Mag Siya Kolisi displays the leadership qualities we yearn to see in the people in charge of our nation says Dono White, strategic planning director at VMLY&R South Africa
    Why South Africa would vote for Siya Kolisi in 2024 if they could

      12 Oct 2023

    Brandscape View: International

    Rank
    1WhatsApp+12
    2Samsung-
    3Gmail+3
    4Google-4
    5iPhone+3
    6YouTube-3
    7Mercedes-Benz-4
    8Land Rover+14
    9Woolworths+1
    10Netflix-1
    11Apple+4
    12First National Bank+20
    13Clicks+21
    14South Africa-
    15Huawei+3
    16Volkswagen+10
    17LG+6
    18Nike-2
    19Chrome-2
    20BMW-13

    As a possible sign of the global economy, year-on-year changes show South Africans are prioritising everyday needs such as connection, financial health, physical health, and food.

    Across Brandscape, while international luxuries and luxury brands have dipped, they are not completely lost yet These trends tend to follow on the local front as well.

    Local Brandscape: South Africans value equality

    For the second year in a row, Woolworths is the strongest South African brand, showing the retail giant can hold up against even the biggest international brands, beating Netflix, Apple and even our country's brand itself.

    Also for a second year in a row, the grocery brands have dominated demonstrating the overall local brand needs of local innovation, customer care, everyday value and most of all being dedicated to equality.

    When we double-click on equality, this includes their commitment to diversity as well as the environment.

    Source: © News24 https://www.news24.com/ News24]] MTN is the continent's most valuable brand
    MTN tops Brand Finance Africa 200 2024 rankings

    27 May 2024

    Brandscape view: Home grown

    Rank
    1Woolworths-
    2First National Bank+4
    3Clicks+5
    4South Africa-
    5Siya Kolisi+12
    6Checkers+6
    7Makro-3
    8Pick n Pay-5
    9Sunlight-
    10Nando’s+1
    11Takealot-9
    12Cape Town-
    13Dischem-5
    14Vodacom-
    15Checkers Sixty 60-
    16DSTV-11
    17Mr Price+23
    18Discovery+7
    19Capitec-9
    20Standard Bank+26

    Most differentiated local brand

    Cape Town is the most differentiated local brand in South Africa followed by Caster Semenya, First for Women insurance and then the Gautrain.

    What each of these brands has in common is their kindness and friendliness to not only the environment, but through dedication to equality as well.

    Most relevant local brand

    The most relevant local brand (since sliced bread) goes to Albany Bread, followed by Pick n Pay, Checkers and Sunlight.

    South Africans find these brands the most relevant owing to their commitment to the environment, customer care and good value, showing how in this economic turmoil you need to get close to the consumer’s heart.

    Siya Kolisi honoured in Time Magazine&#x2019;s Time100 list for 2024
    Siya Kolisi honoured in Time Magazine’s Time100 list for 2024

    19 Apr 2024

    Most esteemed, quality brands

    The most esteemed, quality brands start with Siya Kolisi (beating even Whatsapp, Google and Samsung), followed by Woolworths, Clicks and FNB. Esteem is 100% driven by trust, which each of these brands ranked high on among South Africans.

    Trust in turn comes with displays of leadership, reliability, kindness, and care for the everyday South African.

    Surprise, surprise … all these brands also ranked high for their commitment to equality and environment.

    What’s next

    While BAV makes it possible to compare brands across the Brandscape, it’s also vital and potentially more relevant to look at brands within their categories to gain deeper insight into drivers and uncover deeper learnings and insights.

    This series of South Africa Speaks will dig into the SA Brandscapes of transport, playtime, adults only, pet, sport and more.

    About BAV

    WPP backs BAV. It measures brands in the broader brandscape of people’s minds – it shows where a brand sits in the collective culture, rather than limiting the study to how a brand is perceived versus its direct competitors.

    BAV has over 20 years of data on the SA Brandscape and its partnership with academics like the University of Oxford, London Business School, Wharton, and Berkeley Haas (to name a few).

    The South Africa Speaks series is named due to the demographic accuracy of BAV’s research across provinces, languages, genders and generations.

    Look out for the next in this Series of three articles, South Africa Speaks: BAV Top 20 playtime brands in 2024

    Read more: research, Brands, Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Checkers, Gautrain, VML, Cape Town, brand measurement, Sunlight, WhatsApp, Caster Semenya, Siya Kolisi, Dono White
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Dono White

    Dono White is the strategic planning director at VMLY&R and WPP BAV South Africa champion.

    Related

    Source: © 123rf Social Media continues to claim a large share of digital spend in SA according to Scopen's Agency Scope SA
    Digital spend, digital return – and digital snake oil salesmen
    4 Jun 2024
    Daily Maverick&#x2019;s DM168 newspaper celebrates 8.6% circulation growth amid industry challenges
    Daily MaverickDaily Maverick’s DM168 newspaper celebrates 8.6% circulation growth amid industry challenges
    3 Jun 2024
    Woolworths Youth Makers competition winners
    Woolworths Youth Makers competition winners
    3 Jun 2024
    Entries open for 2024 Championship Boerewors competition
    Entries open for 2024 Championship Boerewors competition
    3 Jun 2024
    Foodie! products are now on the shelves. Source: Shoprite Checkers.
    Checkers launches Foodie! range
    31 May 2024
    Fashion and homeware brand Neimil is on the list. Source: Neimil.
    Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards announce 2024 nominees
    31 May 2024
    Source: © Pixabay The BRC will release the Q4 2023 Rams dataset spanning January 2022 to December 2023 in the coming weeks
    The Q4 2023 Rams dataset set for release
    30 May 2024
    A man walks past the Woolworths truck entrance in Cape Town, South Africa, 26 February 2024. Source: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/file photo.
    Woolworths sees over 20% drop in annual earnings
     30 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz