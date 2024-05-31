Bernini #Gloments and Glamour Magazine partner to elevate female experiences

Bernini, the only real Sparkling Spritzer made from wine, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Glamour Magazine. Together, these iconic brands are set to redefine female occasions with a series of premium Bernini #Gloments x Glamour experiences.

#Gloments happen whenever real friends and Bernini get together for authentic and audacious occasions. Raising flutes to what makes women real: small wins, big wins, good hair days, bad hair days, and all the days in between.

“Bernini believes in the ‘Audacity to Be’ - the real natural, potential of women, and the opportunity to live life audaciously. To embrace and enjoy every moment, big or small. Bernini real sparkling spritzers are uniquely made from wine and are designed to transform any occasion from sunset drinks, brunches, lunches and evenings out with the squad. Bernini represents the audacious spirit that defines our Glow getters – confident, authentic, and bold.” says Zesipho Mncwango, brand manager at Bernini SA.

The return of Glamour's Most Glamorous will mark the first event in this exciting collaboration, taking place on 6 June 2024, at the prestigious Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) in Cape Town. This event will celebrate the style and creativity of South Africa’s most fashionable and audacious individuals.

“We are thrilled to partner with Glamour Magazine to bring the Bernini #Gloments to consumers in a sophisticated new way," added Mncwango. "We will blend audacity with elegance to create unforgettable moments.”

Bernini supports responsible drinking and encourages all South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly. Alcohol Not for Persons Under 18 Years.

For more information, go to https://bernini.co.za/.

About Bernini – Real sparkling spritzer made from wine

Bernini is a range of real sparkling spritzers made from wine. Available in a premium, easy-open 275ml bottle, and a sophisticated 500ml can at all major retailers. Discover the delicious range of our Real Sparkling Spritzers: Bernini Blush made in a rosé wine-style, with hints of floral notes and delicate bubbles. Bernini Classic made in a white wine-style with hints of honey, muscat, and delicate bubbles. Bernini Amber, made in a gold rosé wine-style with hints of peach, apricot, and delicate bubbles. Follow #RealSparklingSpritzer #MadeFromWine on Bernini’s socials to find out more.