Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesHook, Line & SinkerOnPoint PRMegaVision MediaPDCSappiBataStyle IDOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Food & bev. services Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Zimasa Vibaza @mooshtaffa Joins us to talk Land and Elections Results!

Zimasa Vibaza @mooshtaffa Joins us to talk Land and Elections Results!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Bernini #Gloments and Glamour Magazine partner to elevate female experiences

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    7 Jun 2024
    7 Jun 2024
    Bernini, the only real Sparkling Spritzer made from wine, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Glamour Magazine. Together, these iconic brands are set to redefine female occasions with a series of premium Bernini #Gloments x Glamour experiences.
    Bernini #Gloments and Glamour Magazine partner to elevate female experiences

    #Gloments happen whenever real friends and Bernini get together for authentic and audacious occasions. Raising flutes to what makes women real: small wins, big wins, good hair days, bad hair days, and all the days in between.

    “Bernini believes in the ‘Audacity to Be’ - the real natural, potential of women, and the opportunity to live life audaciously. To embrace and enjoy every moment, big or small. Bernini real sparkling spritzers are uniquely made from wine and are designed to transform any occasion from sunset drinks, brunches, lunches and evenings out with the squad. Bernini represents the audacious spirit that defines our Glow getters – confident, authentic, and bold.” says Zesipho Mncwango, brand manager at Bernini SA.

    The return of Glamour's Most Glamorous will mark the first event in this exciting collaboration, taking place on 6 June 2024, at the prestigious Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) in Cape Town. This event will celebrate the style and creativity of South Africa’s most fashionable and audacious individuals.

    “We are thrilled to partner with Glamour Magazine to bring the Bernini #Gloments to consumers in a sophisticated new way," added Mncwango. "We will blend audacity with elegance to create unforgettable moments.”

    For more information on Bernini #Gloments and upcoming events, stay tuned to Bernini's official channels and Glamour Magazine's platforms.

    #TheRealSparklingSpritzer #MadeFromWine #Gloments #AudacityToBe

    Bernini supports responsible drinking and encourages all South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly. Alcohol Not for Persons Under 18 Years.

    Bernini #Gloments and Glamour Magazine partner to elevate female experiences

    For more information, follow Bernini’s social media channels or go to https://bernini.co.za/.
    Instagram: http://instagram.com/BerniniSA
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BerniniSA
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerniniSA
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4-3MiC3xmjKC7TqSegP3ZQ

    About Bernini – Real sparkling spritzer made from wine

    Bernini is a range of real sparkling spritzers made from wine. Available in a premium, easy-open 275ml bottle, and a sophisticated 500ml can at all major retailers. Discover the delicious range of our Real Sparkling Spritzers: Bernini Blush made in a rosé wine-style, with hints of floral notes and delicate bubbles. Bernini Classic made in a white wine-style with hints of honey, muscat, and delicate bubbles. Bernini Amber, made in a gold rosé wine-style with hints of peach, apricot, and delicate bubbles. Follow #RealSparklingSpritzer #MadeFromWine on Bernini’s socials to find out more.

    NextOptions
    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.

    Related

    Bernini's &#x2018;Audacity To Be&#x2019;campaign encourages women to make the first move
    Grey AfricaBernini's ‘Audacity To Be’campaign encourages women to make the first move
    31 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz