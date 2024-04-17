Introducing Bernini Mimosa Sparkling Spritzer: The perfect blend with real orange juice

Bernini, the iconic brand renowned for its premium sparkling spritzers of Bernini Classic, Bernini Blush, and Bernini Amber, is delighted to reveal its latest masterpiece. Introducing Bernini Mimosa, a Sparkling Spritzer that is blended with real orange juice. Inspired by the timeless cocktail, Bernini has designed the perfect blend for modern, sophisticated women.

A first of its kind in South Africa, Bernini has captured the essence of this popular, classic cocktail in a refreshing and convenient RTD format. Each sip is a blend of refreshing citrus and delicate Bernini bubbles. The perfect mix for new occasions like brunch, lunch, sunset drinks, and nights out on the town. This alcoholic grape beverage is a delicate sparkling spritzer combined with real orange juice, Bernini Mimosa is launching in the hugely popular 500ml can and is best served ice cold in a flute glass.

"Bernini embraces what it means to be a modern female and designs premium products to meet their needs.” said Zesipho Mncwango, Bernini brand manager. "Bernini Mimosa combines the familiar real orange flavours of a Mimosa cocktail with the effervescence of a real sparkling spritzer to create a truly unique and delightful experience. It is an ode to living with audacity and elegance, appreciating every moment, big or small. The perfect mix is brunch, friends, and new Bernini Mimosa. All the best things come together to create this perfect occasion."

Every sip for Bernini Mimosa delivers an authentic, premium taste experience, setting it apart from other market offerings. A remarkable innovation in the alcoholic fruit beverage category. “Our Glowgetters trust us to deliver exceptional quality on taste, and Bernini Mimosa is no exception. By maintaining our unique point of differentiation, we reinforce our position as an industry leader. Bernini Mimosa delivers a new way to enjoy a beloved classic." explained Mncwango

Join us and step into a world where elegance meets empowerment at our exclusive and beautiful Mimosa Orange Grove in Nelson Mandela Square this Woman's Day, 9 August to experience Bernini Mimosa and join the conversation. Bernini Mimosa is now available at select retailers nationwide.

Watch the Bernini Mimosa Sparkling Spritzer TVC here:

