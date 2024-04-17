Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MpactCity Lodge HotelCatchwordseQvestOLC Through The Line CommunicationsNinety9centsTDMCPromiseHeineken BeveragesNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanySwitch Energy DrinkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Introducing Bernini Mimosa Sparkling Spritzer: The perfect blend with real orange juice

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    Bernini, the iconic brand renowned for its premium sparkling spritzers of Bernini Classic, Bernini Blush, and Bernini Amber, is delighted to reveal its latest masterpiece. Introducing Bernini Mimosa, a Sparkling Spritzer that is blended with real orange juice. Inspired by the timeless cocktail, Bernini has designed the perfect blend for modern, sophisticated women.
    Introducing Bernini Mimosa Sparkling Spritzer: The perfect blend with real orange juice

    A first of its kind in South Africa, Bernini has captured the essence of this popular, classic cocktail in a refreshing and convenient RTD format. Each sip is a blend of refreshing citrus and delicate Bernini bubbles. The perfect mix for new occasions like brunch, lunch, sunset drinks, and nights out on the town. This alcoholic grape beverage is a delicate sparkling spritzer combined with real orange juice, Bernini Mimosa is launching in the hugely popular 500ml can and is best served ice cold in a flute glass.

    "Bernini embraces what it means to be a modern female and designs premium products to meet their needs.” said Zesipho Mncwango, Bernini brand manager. "Bernini Mimosa combines the familiar real orange flavours of a Mimosa cocktail with the effervescence of a real sparkling spritzer to create a truly unique and delightful experience. It is an ode to living with audacity and elegance, appreciating every moment, big or small. The perfect mix is brunch, friends, and new Bernini Mimosa. All the best things come together to create this perfect occasion."

    Every sip for Bernini Mimosa delivers an authentic, premium taste experience, setting it apart from other market offerings. A remarkable innovation in the alcoholic fruit beverage category. “Our Glowgetters trust us to deliver exceptional quality on taste, and Bernini Mimosa is no exception. By maintaining our unique point of differentiation, we reinforce our position as an industry leader. Bernini Mimosa delivers a new way to enjoy a beloved classic." explained Mncwango

    Join us and step into a world where elegance meets empowerment at our exclusive and beautiful Mimosa Orange Grove in Nelson Mandela Square this Woman's Day, 9 August to experience Bernini Mimosa and join the conversation. Bernini Mimosa is now available at select retailers nationwide.

    Watch the Bernini Mimosa Sparkling Spritzer TVC here:

    #BerniniMimosa #RealSparklingSpritzer

    Bernini supports responsible drinking and encourages all South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly. Alcohol Not for Persons Under 18 Years.

    Read more: Heineken, alcoholic beverages
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.
    Related" >

    Related

    Source: © Brand Finance Corona Extra has reclaimed the title of the world’s most valuable beer brand, followed by Heineken and Budweiser
    Corona Extra reclaims top spot as world's most valuable beer
    2 days
    Heineken showcases cutting-edge sustainability initiatives
    Heineken BeveragesHeineken showcases cutting-edge sustainability initiatives
    26 Jul 2024
    Extreme captures the moves and positivity of Mzansi
    Heineken BeveragesExtreme captures the moves and positivity of Mzansi
    22 Jul 2024
    Bernini #Gloments and Glamour Magazine partner to elevate female experiences
    Heineken BeveragesBernini #Gloments and Glamour Magazine partner to elevate female experiences
    7 Jun 2024
    Bernini's &#x2018;Audacity To Be&#x2019; campaign encourages women to make the first move
    Heineken BeveragesBernini's ‘Audacity To Be’ campaign encourages women to make the first move
    5 Jun 2024
    The Blueprint for Brand Growth. An evidence-based framework that defines the future of marketing
    KantarThe Blueprint for Brand Growth. An evidence-based framework that defines the future of marketing
    15 May 2024
    63% of South Africans consider bars and restaurants a 'must have'
    63% of South Africans consider bars and restaurants a 'must have'
    30 Apr 2024
    Fosta the sound with Hunter&#x2019;s Premium Cider and Jacquel Culture House
    Heineken BeveragesFosta the sound with Hunter’s Premium Cider and Jacquel Culture House
    17 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz