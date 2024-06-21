Part 2: South Africa Speaks: BAV Top 20 Playtime Brands in 2024: PlayStation leads the way

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the notion of 'play' has steadily increased and come into prominence, citing not only the cognitive benefits but also the value of play in our emotional well-being.

Source: © 123rf 123rf PlayStation leads the way in Mzanzi in SA Top 20 Play Brandscape

As the focus on mental health continues, the days of play reserved for children have also long gone. Adults yearn to connect with their inner kids, and stimulate their imaginations, creativity and need for escape.

Sir Patrick Bateson, Professor of Ethology at Cambridge University, says “A strong case can be made for the role of play and playfulness in enabling people to have more enjoyable lives but also becoming more productive”.

The notion of play

As such the notion of ‘play’ has become more important as shown in VML Intelligence’s Age of Re-enchantment global study which found people are “almost twice as many people say they are likely to buy from brands that bring them a sense of joy (49%) or those that surprise and delight them (45%) than from brands that just do what they say they will (26%)”.

Brands need to help consumers transcend tough times by offering “the thrilling, the uplifting, the awe-inspiring, and the magical” – which can give a whole new perspective on being a purposeful brand.

What brands are delivering on this according to 12,500 South Africans sampled?

To answer we can break the results into: