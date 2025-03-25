Enter your winning work for the New Generation Awards

The 13th New Generation Awards are calling for entries. Entries officially opened on 1 May, with the deadline for submissions falling on Friday, 18 July. The New Generation Awards stand tall as a beacon of excellence in South Africa’s digital media landscape.

Celebrated as the largest performance-based independent awards in social and digital media, creativity, integrated marketing, and online technology, they symbolise some of the highest achievements in these dynamic fields.

In just 12 years, New Gen has accepted over 5000 submissions from corporates, agencies, individuals, and brands, awarding more than 1500 accolades that inspire the industry to reach new heights.

Recent updates to the ‘Black Onyx Award Categories’ have split the Agency of the Year award into three distinct categories.

– Small Agency of the Year (49 or fewer employees).

– Medium Agency of the Year (50-150 Employees).

– Large Agency of the Year (150 or more full-time employees).

The window period for work to be considered runs from 1 May 2024 to 13 June 2025.

Unilever South Africa and Algorithm Agency are proud Bronze sponsors for the 2025 edition, with additional sponsors to be revealed soon. Big announcement loading!

Tamryn Taylor, head of marketing, demand creation: beauty, wellbeing, and personal care, commented, "At Unilever, we are passionate about pioneering new paths to growth, with a particular focus on social first marketing. The New Generation Awards are a fantastic way for us to help recognise excellence in this space as they are performance-based, independent, and known for acknowledging innovative and impactful work across digital and social media marketing, and technology."

Jamie-Leigh Barnett, director: growth and development at Algorithm, commented: "Our decision to support this platform stems from a shared belief in the power of collaboration and innovation. At Algorithm, we operate through a model of Extreme Partnership - embedding ourselves in our clients’ businesses to drive measurable, strategic growth."

The judging panel for this year will be announced soon and will feature 30 prominent experts from the industry. For more info on the 2025 awards and entry fees, click here.

This year’s awards gala ceremony will be held at NH Sandton on Tuesday, 23 September. Mark your calendars! New Gen looks forward to receiving your submissions and individual motivations.

NEW GENERATION SOCIAL AND DIGITAL MEDIA AWARDS

https://www.newgenawards.co.za/pages/awards



