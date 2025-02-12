Bronwyn Pretorius, Ackermans' new CMO, champions retail innovation in SA

Bronwyn Pretorius is the chief marketing officer and member of the executive committee at Ackermans. She joined Ackermans in January 2024, bringing over 15 years of marketing expertise from South African brands like Capitec, Mukuru, and The Shoprite Group.

Bronwyn Pretorius, Ackermans’ Chief Marketing Officer and member of their executive committee. Image supplied

Her forward-thinking leadership is already shaping Ackermans’ vision for 2025 and beyond. The brand launched impactful initiatives such as a shoe drive aimed at supporting South African kids in need.

Ackermans will be donating over 5,000 pairs of shoes, valued at R1.8m, consisting of school shoes and trainers. This initiative focuses on primary school kids, who are most at risk of dropping out due to a lack of basic necessities like shoes.

Pretorius shares her passion for driving meaningful change in the retail landscape.

Can you share your journey at Ackermans since stepping into the role of chief marketing officer in 2024?

Stepping into the role of CMO at Ackermans in 2024 has been both an exciting and deeply rewarding journey. Ackermans is a brand with a rich heritage and a strong emotional connection with South African families, and my focus has been on building on that legacy while embracing innovation.

From day one, I’ve been committed to driving distinctiveness in our marketing, strengthening customer engagement, and ensuring we remain top-of-mind as the retailer that truly understands and supports its customers.

Working alongside an incredibly talented team, we’ve refined our brand strategy, elevated our digital and CRM capabilities, and continued to evolve how we serve our customers in an increasingly competitive market.

As a forward-thinking leader, what are some key projects you’ve overseen, and what impact have they had?

One of the standout projects I’ve spearheaded at Ackermans is our collaboration with DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes. This partnership was more than just a fashion launch —it was about connecting with our customers through cultural relevance, aspiration, and authenticity.

By aligning with two powerhouse personalities who resonate deeply with South African women and moms, we reinforced our brand’s position as not only affordable but also stylish and trend-conscious.

In a previous role, I was also part of a groundbreaking initiative — leading one of the first African brands to sleeve sponsor an English Premier League team. This was a bold move that put our brand on a global stage, elevating its visibility and credibility in an unprecedented way.

These projects have taught me the power of strategic partnerships in building brand love and differentiation, ensuring that marketing isn’t just about selling but about storytelling and connection.

The retail market has grown increasingly competitive. What are the essential elements in differentiating a brand?

Differentiation in retail is about more than just price — it’s about creating a distinctive brand experience that resonates with customers on an emotional level.

At Ackermans, we focus on three key elements: value beyond price, deep customer understanding, and consistent brand storytelling.

Customers don’t just want affordability; they want quality, convenience, and brands that align with their values. By staying true to our purpose and ensuring every interaction — whether in-store, online, or in marketing — is meaningful and relevant, we create a lasting connection that sets us apart.

What shifts in consumer behavior have had the most significant impact on retail marketing strategies?

Consumers are becoming more value-conscious, digitally engaged, and selective about the brands they support.

There’s a growing expectation for personalisation, seamless omnichannel experiences, and brands that stand for something beyond just selling products. The rise of mobile commerce and social media shopping has also accelerated, meaning brands must engage customers in real-time and meet them where they are.

These shifts have influenced our strategies, pushing us to innovate in how we communicate, reward loyalty, and enhance convenience.

How has the rise of e-commerce influenced traditional brick-and-mortar retail?

E-commerce hasn’t replaced brick-and-mortar; rather, it has redefined its role. Physical stores remain a vital part of the shopping experience, but customers now expect seamless integration between online and offline channels.

Click-and-collect, mobile shopping, and digital loyalty programs are bridging the gap between the two.

At Ackermans, we continue to enhance our in-store experience while also strengthening our digital presence to ensure that whether a customer shops in-store or online, they receive the same trusted value and service.

In today’s retail landscape, what are the biggest challenges in building and maintaining customer loyalty?

Loyalty is no longer just about rewards — it’s about relevance. With so many options available, customers stick with brands that consistently deliver on their needs, values, and expectations.

One of the biggest challenges is ensuring that we keep pace with their changing preferences while maintaining a personalised and engaging experience. At Ackermans, we’re leveraging data-driven insights to enhance our CRM strategies, ensuring that every customer feels seen, valued, and rewarded in a way that’s meaningful to them.

What are the most pressing challenges retail marketers face today?

Balancing short-term performance with long-term brand building is one of the biggest challenges. There’s constant pressure to drive immediate sales, but sustainable success comes from investing in brand equity and customer relationships.

Additionally, the economic climate means consumers are more selective in their spending, making it crucial to communicate value effectively.

Digital transformation also presents both opportunities and challenges—staying ahead of technological advancements while ensuring that every digital touchpoint adds real value to the customer experience is key.

What trends do you believe will shape the future of retail marketing over the next five years?

Personalisation and AI-driven marketing will continue to evolve, allowing brands to deliver hyper-relevant experiences. Social commerce and influencer-driven shopping will also grow, with more consumers making purchasing decisions directly on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and WhatsApp.

Additionally, the demand for authenticity and purpose-driven brands will remain strong — customers want to support companies that align with their values.

Finally, the blending of digital and physical retail will accelerate, with brands finding innovative ways to enhance in-store experiences through digital integration.

Could you briefly share Ackermans’ vision for 2025?

In 2025, Ackermans will continue to enhance our customer experience through personalisation, digital transformation, and stronger engagement with our communities. We are focused on remaining one of South Africa’s most trusted value retailers by staying true to our purpose, adapting to changing consumer needs, and ensuring that every family, regardless of their financial situation, has access to quality clothing at unbeatable value.