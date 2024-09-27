Retail Retail Marketing
Retail Marketing News South Africa

News Retail Retail Marketing

DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes collaborate with Ackermans this summer

27 Sep 2024
27 Sep 2024
Mom-daughter duo DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes has unveiled a summer collaboration with Ackermans. This partnership is a vibrant celebration of trendy style, embodying all the summer feels like.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Ackermans is overjoyed to announce its collaboration with DJ Zinhle, a mom, entrepreneur, and DJ, along with daughter, Kairo Forbes.

The collaboration blends DJ Zinhle and Kairo’s influential styles with Ackermans’ brand vision, creating a collection that radiates pure summer magic.

“When we were looking for the right faces for this collaboration, we knew we needed a strong, inspiring woman and mom. DJ Zinhle, with her incredible achievements, paired with her daughter Kairo, was the perfect match. This is more than just a partnership – it’s a celebration of style and individuality. By bringing their unique energy into our 1,000 stores and across our digital platforms, we’re blending their distinctive flair with our dedication to quality and value for South African families,” says Bronwyn Pretorius, chief executive of marketing at Ackermans.

DJ Zinhle echoed this sentiment, saying, “Ackermans has always been a brand I admire for its market understanding and positioning. An outfit is not just about what I put on my body; it’s about how I show up, and this made our collaboration a perfect fit.”

