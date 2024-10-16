How energy leaks are draining your team and what to do about it

Related
“Energy leaks” refers the small, often unnoticed activities or emotional baggage that sap our energy throughout the day. These leaks might not feel urgent, but over time, they contribute to physical and mental fatigue.
Only 23% of employees worldwide reported being engaged at work, according to Gallup's State of the Global Workplace 2023 report. This leaves a staggering 77% either "quiet quitting" (not engaged) or "actively disengaged," which directly impacts workplace productivity. Low engagement costs the global economy approximately $8.8tn annually, or about 9% of global GDP.
As companies demand higher output, we see employees' well-being plummeting. Often, in hybrid work settings, employees might appear highly productive, but this often masks underlying exhaustion, disengagement, and burnout. Team members frequently report high stress and a lack of recovery time due to "always-on" expectations of the work from home reality.
Similarly, Microsoft’s 2023 research showed that employees are overwhelmed by back-to-back meetings, excessive demands, and blurred boundaries between work and personal life. Many reported chronic fatigue and decreased engagement, as the constant pressure led to burnout and reduced ability to perform effectively.
According to Gartner (2023), "radical flexibility" in work arrangements—allowing employees autonomy in when, where, how, and with whom they work—can increase the percentage of employees identified as high performers by 40%. However, many businesses struggle to balance flexibility with maintaining productivity. This tension underscores the importance of creating structured yet flexible environments.
The first step to minimising these energy leaks is awareness. For both leaders and team members, taking a moment to identify where energy is going can help reduce unnecessary stress.
For the next week, track your energy levels every hour. Pay attention to which activities boost your energy and which deplete it. At the end of the day, reflect on where your energy went compared to where you intended it to go. How much of your time was spent on meaningful tasks, and how much on draining or redundant activities?
Once you’ve identified your energy leaks, commit to shift 1% of your time from energy-draining tasks to energy-giving activities. This small change can lead to noticeable improvements in productivity, mood, and overall well-being.
As leaders, helping your teams manage their high-performance energy is crucial. Here are a few practical tips to reduce energy leaks and boost high-performance energy: