Humility: A human advantage AI can’t compete with

In large organisations, where rigid processes, ego, and fear can often dominate, we frequently talk about living our values—but the true test is whether those values are reflected in daily actions.

It’s no easy feat, especially in mignon-fraught environments where delicate and tense dynamics often threaten creativity and human connection. Yet, humility is what allows leaders to build trust, openness, and collaboration across all interactions—whether with employees, candidates, freelancers, or service providers.

We often hear phrases like “live your values,” but the real challenge is to show them, every day. This applies to every interaction, from engaging candidates (successful or not) to managing third-party providers.

Humility isn’t something you talk about; it’s something you demonstrate through authentic, caring human connections. And before we even consider the effects of AI amplifying the risks of anti-humility, it’s crucial to embed these values now to safeguard the human element in leadership.

Listening with emotional intelligence Every person who interacts with your organisation—whether a potential hire, current employee, or external partner—has their own story, challenges, and aspirations. Humility in employer branding means acknowledging that each individual's perspective is valuable, and that leaders and talent teams must engage with empathy. Emotional intelligence helps leaders tune into these personal experiences, recognising that people yearn for recognition, respect, and understanding. When leaders listen with emotional intelligence, they foster a culture that values people as individuals, not just resources.

Actively seeking feedback Humility requires organisations to ask, “How can we improve?” and genuinely care about the answers. Whether gathering feedback from employees, candidates who weren’t hired, or even peers within the industry, this openness signals a commitment to continuous growth. There’s often more to be gained from understanding what’s not working than from celebrating successes. Leaders who are open to feedback not only build stronger teams but also inspire loyalty from employees who feel their voices matter.

Creating space for innovation (beyond ego) The "my way or the highway" mindset often stems from insecurity or fear of failure. Leaders who embrace humility are secure enough to let go of control and recognise that wisdom and creativity can come from all levels of the organisation. This means respecting and acting on insights from junior team members, candidates, or freelancers just as much as from senior leadership. When ego is set aside, organisations unlock creativity and innovation that might otherwise be stifled by rigid hierarchies. Leaders may feel threatened by new ideas, fearing loss of control or relevance. But it’s not about competing to see who is best—it’s about creating space where ideas can thrive. Stifling creativity or innovation out of fear limits an organisation's potential. The next best business idea may be right in front of you, but it’s being blocked by insecurity.

Embracing vulnerability True humility in employer branding means admitting that you don’t have all the answers and that there’s always room for improvement. This vulnerability fosters trust—not just within internal teams but also with external stakeholders. When organisations can say, “We’re learning” or “We’re working on this,” it signals a deep commitment to authenticity. By doing so, they attract talent who want to be part of a culture that values growth, collaboration, and openness.

Living your values through every human interaction If a company claims to value humility, those values need to be reflected in every daily interaction—whether with employees, candidates (successful or not), freelancers, or gig workers. It’s not just about a positive image online; it’s about living those values in real-time actions. As I discussed in my interview, You’re Probably Ignoring This Growing Talent Pool, neglecting freelancers and gig workers can harm your employer brand. Humility must be applied consistently across all talent to truly create an inclusive, respected workplace.

Insights confirm human skills lead workforce demand Recent findings confirm that the demand for human skills, such as leadership, communication, and empathy, is up to 2.9 times greater than digital skills, particularly in Europe. According to research from SkyHive by Cornerstone, even as AI reshapes industries, the need for these human-centered skills remains paramount. Sean Hinton, founder and general manager of SkyHive, emphasises, Even in an era dominated by AI, the necessity for technical expertise must go hand in hand with the value of authentic human connections in the workplace. These findings highlight the growing importance of problem-solving, mentorship, and emotional intelligence alongside technical skills.

But beyond these insights, one critical question remains: Should humility not be a new pillar of your EVP? In a world where technical skills are evolving rapidly, perhaps it is humility, the ability to listen, and the commitment to respect and care that will truly distinguish your organisation in attracting and retaining the best talent.