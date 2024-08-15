5 lessons in leadership from the Olympics

It is more than just a spectator sport - empathy is the ability to step into another person's shoes, to see things from their perspective and feel what they are feeling. It’s like the camaraderie seen when athletes congratulate their competitors, regardless of the outcome. Leadership is no different. Understanding the challenges and aspirations of your team is fundamental.

South African sprinter Wayde van Niekerk, who won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, exemplified this when he spoke about his respect and admiration for his competitors, understanding the trials each had overcome to reach the starting line. Leaders can take a page from his book by practising active listening and showing genuine concern for their team members' well-being, not just their performance.

Practical tip: Host regular check-ins with your team, not just to talk about work but to understand their personal challenges and aspirations. These build trust and fosters a supportive work environment.