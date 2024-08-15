Subscribe & Follow
5 lessons in leadership from the Olympics
In fact, the Olympic Games offer a masterclass in leadership; one filled with lessons about empathy, kindness, self-awareness, and the importance of running your own race.
Let's dive into five critical leadership lessons the Olympics can teach us, with some added South African flair.
- Understanding empathy
It is more than just a spectator sport - empathy is the ability to step into another person's shoes, to see things from their perspective and feel what they are feeling. It’s like the camaraderie seen when athletes congratulate their competitors, regardless of the outcome. Leadership is no different. Understanding the challenges and aspirations of your team is fundamental.
South African sprinter Wayde van Niekerk, who won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, exemplified this when he spoke about his respect and admiration for his competitors, understanding the trials each had overcome to reach the starting line. Leaders can take a page from his book by practising active listening and showing genuine concern for their team members' well-being, not just their performance.
Practical tip: Host regular check-ins with your team, not just to talk about work but to understand their personal challenges and aspirations. These build trust and fosters a supportive work environment.
- Embracing kindness
The Olympic spirit is all about kindness and respect - values that are essential in leadership. Think of the heartwarming moment when competitors help each other up after a fall, or when winners acknowledge the effort of those who didn’t make it to the podium. Kindness in leadership is about lifting others up and creating a culture where everyone feels valued.
In South Africa, we’ve seen this with initiatives like “67 Minutes for Mandela Day,” where people give back to their communities. Similarly, leaders should look for opportunities to show kindness in the workplace, whether through recognition, support during tough times, or simply by being approachable.
Practical tip: Make it a habit to recognise and celebrate small wins in your team. A simple acknowledgement of a job well done can go a long way in building morale and a positive work environment.
- Insecurities and self-awareness
Yes, even Olympians doubt themselves. The difference is that they’ve learned to use self-awareness as a tool to overcome these insecurities. Leaders, too, must confront their insecurities head-on, recognising that vulnerability is not a weakness but a strength.
Take the example of South African swimmer Tatjana Smith (Schoenmaker), who broke world records at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and now won again at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite her success, she openly shared her struggles with self-doubt and how she overcame them by focusing on her strengths and maintaining a positive mindset. Leaders can learn from this by regularly reflecting on their insecurities and using self-awareness to grow and improve.
Practical tip: Schedule time for self-reflection at the end of each week. Consider what went well, what could have been better, and how you felt in different situations. Also, be aware of imposter phenomenon; it refers to our habits of thought where we consistently experience self-doubt, even in areas where we typically excel in. This practice of reflection is the first step to become more aware of your triggers and areas for improvement.
- Lifting each other up
Finally, leadership is not a solo event - it's a team relay. Just as Olympic athletes rely on their teammates to succeed in relay events, leaders must recognise the importance of collaboration and collective effort. Lifting each other up, sharing knowledge, and supporting one another is what turns good teams into great ones.
This idea resonates with the South African concept of 'Ubuntu', which emphasises the interconnectedness of all people. As a leader, fostering a culture of teamwork and mutual support can lead to greater innovation, higher performance, and a more engaged workforce.
A beautiful moment at the Paris Olympics that deserves recognition was the medal ceremony of the women’s gymnastics floor event, where Simon Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed down to rival (and friend) Rebeca Andrade, the gold winner of the event.
Practical tip: Encourage peer mentoring and knowledge-sharing within your team. Create opportunities for team members to collaborate on projects and learn from each other’s strengths. Have a kudos wall where colleagues can give recognition to one another; this public recognition works wonders too.
- Running your own race
The Olympic motto "Citius, altius, fortius" (Faster, higher, stronger) is a reminder that everyone’s journey is different. In leadership, it's essential to run your own race - focus on your unique strengths and goals rather than comparing yourself to others.
This lesson is particularly relevant in the South African context, where leaders are often faced with the challenge of balancing global competitiveness with local realities and sometimes different time zones. Whether in business, government, or community leadership, it’s important to set your own pace and not be swayed by external pressures.
Success should not be measured by what you have done compared to what others have done. Success is measured if you did better than the day before. For me, the men’s 100m final epitomised that when Akani Simbine came fourth in the race, breaking the national record yet not receiving a medal.
Practical tip: Set clear, personal leadership goals that align with your values and strengths. Revisit these goals regularly to ensure you’re staying on track and not getting sidetracked by comparison.
The grand finale
The Olympics teaches us that leadership is a dynamic and evolving journey. By understanding these critical qualities, we can become better leaders - both in the workplace and in the communities we serve.
So, as we wait for the next Olympics or big sporting event, remember that the lessons on display aren't just for athletes - they're for leaders, too. Whether you're leading a company, a team, or a community, the Olympic spirit can guide you toward gold-medal-worthy leadership.
A last thought: as the Olympic athletes enter a time of rest and recovery, so should the corporate athletes be deliberate to rest and recover as well.
And who knows? Maybe one day, you'll be standing on your own metaphorical podium, having inspired others to achieve greatness.