How to manage a difficult manager

Have you ever been in a workplace situation with a “difficult manager”? These managers can test your patience, resilience, and professional sanity. Instead of letting these experiences drown your spirit, use this opportunity as a learning experience and practice your skill of speaking up.

In the world of leadership and HR, understanding how to manage your manager is not just a survival skill but a critical aspect of your professional development.

A basic understanding of “control the controllables” can be a good starting point. You cannot control your manager's behaviour; you can control how you respond to the behaviour and how long it takes to have a conversation about this issue.

According to a survey, one-third of workers departed their jobs because of poor management. According to research by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) and YouGov, one-third of UK workers have left their jobs due to poor management and a negative workplace culture.

The problem with accidental managers

According to the same survey, 82% of managers who enter management positions have received no formal management or leadership training, making them "accidental managers".

One of the report's key conclusions is the UK's increase of inexperienced managers, people who are promoted into management roles for the wrong reasons e.g. internal relationship and profile rather than ability and performance.

This is challenging as an inexperienced manager might not understand the correlation between their behaviour and the impact on company culture and the team’s productivity. When businesses are not investing in management and leadership development, they set these inexperienced managers up for failure and this negatively impacts the bottom-line.

There is a strong link between managers exposed to leadership development and effective businesses. The world of work demands emotionally mature managers, who are comfortable with change, who can give and receive feedback and who can empower their teams.

Learning from the negative

See every challenging boss or manager as a unique learning opportunity by adopting a growth mindset. A growth mindset means that you thrive on challenge, and don’t overlook the need to describe yourself but as a guide for growth and developing your skills. Having a growth mindset is necessary for your career success and when you develop this mindset, it will ultimately help you succeed in any challenge that comes your way.

While enduring micromanagement, belittling remarks, or wishy-washy feedback may seem gruelling, viewing these situations as lessons in leadership can reshape your professional outlook. The key is to absorb what not to do when you end up in your own managerial or leadership role.

There are essential strategies you could use that will not only help you survive under a difficult manager but also lay the foundation for your future leadership. As you learn to manage your manager effectively, you gain insights into the diverse facets of leadership, preparing you for the day when you manage a team. Here’s a helpful guide on how to navigate challenging managers: