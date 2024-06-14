Industries

    NCC acting commissioner appointed

    14 Jun 2024
    Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, has designated Hardin Ratshisusu as acting deputy commissioner and acting commissioner of the National Consumer Commission.
    Hardin Ratshisusu, new acting deputy commissioner and acting commissioner of the National Consumer Commission.
    Hardin Ratshisusu, new acting deputy commissioner and acting commissioner of the National Consumer Commission. Image source: @hardinratshi

    The acting appointment is effective from 1 May 2024.

    Ratshisusu has also served as a deputy commissioner at the Competition Commission since 2016.

    “Mr Ratshisusu has 20 years of experience in competition regulation, with over 10 years at the executive level.

    “He holds a BCom Economics (Honours) from the University of Venda, MCom in Economics from the University of Witwatersrand and a Master of Business Leadership from the University of South Africa.

    “He has completed the PURC/ World Bank Training Program on Utility Regulation and Strategy with the University of Florida, as well as the Senior Executive Program for Africa with the Harvard Business School.

    “He actively participates in international fora such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), BRICS, United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and the African Competition Forum,” said the National Consumer Commission.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Let's do Biz