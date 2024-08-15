Vodacom, Unisa launch call centre to boost youth jobs, SME growth

Vodacom Business, in partnership with Anani Technologies and Unisa, has launched a call centre designed to respond to the country's severe unemployment crisis.

(from left): Sitho Mdlalose - Vodacom SA CEO, Videsha Proothveerajh - Director of Vodacom Business. Derrick Kupa - Director - Anani Technologies, and Sibusiso Mthembu, Director of Supply Chain Management Vice President at Unisa | image supplied

Through this partnership, much-needed jobs are being created, uplifting families and communities while serving the staff and students of Unisa.

At launch, more than 50% of the employees at the centre are women, a milestone that aligns with Vodacom’s purpose pillar of inclusion for all.

Since the call centre went live, it has exceeded standard call centre metrics, boasting a 98% service level, an 85% first contact resolution score, and an abandonment rate of only 0.74%, a result of extensive training of Anani consultants, who are well-equipped to meet the needs of Unisa’s students and staff.

Vodacom Business has invested in Anani as an SME partner and reseller of desk support for Unisa’s mobile internet services – a critical component for enabling distance learning.

This forms part of Unisa’s ongoing partnership with Vodacom Business, which includes supporting SMEs in contract fulfilment to align with national development goals.

“At Vodacom, we partner with like-minded brands with a shared vision and purpose to create an impact in our communities and the country. Through partnerships such as this one, we wanted to tackle the scourge of unemployment that the country is currently facing,” says Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business, a division of Vodacom South Africa.

“Not only are we aiming to create employment, but we also want to create transformative opportunities for small to medium enterprises (SMEs) through the use of technological solutions, thereby advancing socio-economic progress in South Africa. We are proud of the number of women this initiative has onboarded, especially during Women’s Month. We remain committed to making impactful changes in our communities for the greater good.”