Beyond buzzwords: 5 tips to building genuine employee advocacy

The Employer Branding Africa Spotlight series was launched last month, with the aim of bringing global and African talent leaders together to discuss crucial aspects of employer branding and recruitment marketing. The inaugural webinar featured Alex Her, global employer brand head at GoDaddy, a prominent American technology company specialising in domain registration and web hosting.

Her's insights, drawn from his extensive experience, shed light on pivotal strategies for building genuine employee advocacy programmes:

1. Authenticity in the age of automation

The rise of AI and automation has sparked both excitement and concern within the corporate world. While these technologies promise efficiency and innovation, there's a looming fear of losing ourselves in a sea of blandness, becoming robotic and lacking in true individuality.

Her emphasises the importance of companies embracing authenticity and empowering their employees as genuine brand advocates. He advocates for creating a culture of open communication and feedback, balanced with clear brand guidelines that respect individual voices. By fostering authenticity, companies can build genuine connections with potential employees and cultivate a community of brand advocates.

2. Leading by example: C-suite champions in employee advocacy

A significant challenge in implementing employee advocacy programmes lies in securing leadership buy-in. Her underscores the critical role of C-suite leaders in actively participating and promoting such initiatives.

Their consistent engagement not only builds credibility but also fosters trust among employees. It’s important to cascade the employer brand message throughout the organisation, ensuring alignment and authenticity at every level.

3. Addressing negative experiences in employee advocacy

Employee advocacy thrives in positive environments, yet challenges inevitably arise. Her highlights the importance of addressing negativity through open and honest communication.

During difficult times, such as layoffs or organisational changes, showcasing positive employee stories can counterbalance negativity and reinforce the company's authentic strengths.

4. Common pitfalls in employee advocacy programmes

Building a successful employee advocacy programme requires careful navigation to avoid common pitfalls. Her warns against expecting immediate success, focusing solely on initial participants, neglecting programme management, and forcing participation. Instead, he advocates for organic growth, data-driven tracking, enablement, and collaboration with marketing and communications teams.

5. Building your authentic employee advocacy programme: key takeaways

Start smart and scale sustainably.



Utilise data to track success and demonstrate ROI.



Provide enablement and support for participants.



Foster partnerships with marketing and communications teams.

Don't hesitate to initiate your employee advocacy programme. While challenges may arise, taking the first step is crucial in cultivating a robust internal communication culture and empowering your employees to become brand advocates.

These great takeaways provide actionable insights and strategies for building genuine employee advocacy programs that resonate with your audience and drive impactful results.

Watch the full inaugural Employer Branding Africa Spotlight 2024 webinar here: https://ebalearningacademy.com/spotlight1