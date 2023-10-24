Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Brand InfluenceRand ShowBoundlessNewzroom AfrikaDMASABizcommunity.comIAB South AfricaeMediaPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadioSpark MediaTDMCAfriGISMotherland OMNiMANGO-OMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ayanda Allie a young beautiful and smart leader

Ayanda Allie a young beautiful and smart leader

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Incubeta appoints Jacques van Niekerk as new global CEO

    4 Mar 2024
    4 Mar 2024
    Incubeta, a global digital marketing partner, has announced Jacques van Niekerk as its new global CEO.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Van Niekerk brings a wealth of experience and industry expertise, backed by a proven track record of success in the marketing sector. Having been part of the founding team at Acceleration, an early adjacent player in the marketing technology consultancy and digital transformation field, van Niekerk then went on to lead the global data business at both WPP Digital and Wunderman Thompson. Most recently, he held the position of global CEO at Edisen, a leading video AI and content production company.

    Over the past year, van Niekerk has also served as a non-executive board director for Incubeta, providing valuable insights and strategic direction that have contributed to the company’s growth and success. During this time, he has developed a deep understanding of Incubeta’s global operations and vision. This, combined with the exceptional leadership and results demonstrated over his career, make him the ideal candidate to take the reins from Incubeta’s current global CEO, Lars Lehne, and steer Incubeta into its next chapter.

    “I have known the Incubeta team since their inception and could not help but be impressed by their growth trajectory and marketplace impact,” says van Niekerk. “I jumped at the chance to join the board, and I am extremely honoured to be stepping into the role of global CEO. We are in an exciting period in which it is less about digital marketing, and more about marketing in a digital world. Incubeta is in a great position to lead this change, with strong foundations already laid in data, AI and cloud technologies. The team here at Incubeta is exceptionally talented and, together, we will continue embracing change and innovation to unlock further growth and value delivery for our clients.”

    Victoria Webb appointed as new managing director of Incubeta MENA
    Victoria Webb appointed as new managing director of Incubeta MENA

    Incubeta  24 Oct 2023

    “We are delighted to welcome Jacques as our new Global CEO,” adds Mike Ossendrijver, chief business officer, Incubeta. “His extensive experience in leading creative and data-driven marketing specialists, alongside his deep understanding of Incubeta and its culture, make him uniquely qualified to lead us into the future. We are confident that under Jacques’ leadership, Incubeta will continue to build on the incredible work started by Lars, driving further growth and innovation, and exceeding the expectations of our global clients and partners.”

    As global CEO, van Niekerk will focus on progressing Incubeta’s strategic initiatives, expanding its global presence, and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. His leadership will be instrumental as Incubeta continues to evolve alongside the rapidly changing marketing landscape while driving high-quality work that exceeds client requirements.

    For more information about Incubeta’s work visit: https://www.incubeta.com/

    Read more: inCubeta, Wunderman Thompson, Lars Lehne
    NextOptions

    Related

    Mystery shopping results now delivered in 24 to 48 hours by BMi Research
    BMi ResearchMystery shopping results now delivered in 24 to 48 hours by BMi Research
    #BizTrends2024: Roan Mackintosh - Overcoming tight budgets and data complexities in 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Roan Mackintosh - Overcoming tight budgets and data complexities in 2024
     1 Feb 2024
    Source: © Mamba WPP South Africa's newly launched WPP Unite Awards recognise and reward brands and agencies for supporting the LGBTQIA+ community
    Inaugural WPP Unite Awards celebrate LGBTQIA+ creative work
    22 Jan 2024
    L to R: VML has named Diane Wilson chief operations officer, Jarred Cinman its CEO and the WPP country manager for South Africa, Tebogo Skwambane as executive chairperson. Images supplied. Image by @Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity.
    Jarred Cinman and Diane Wilson take up VML top leadership positions
    10 Jan 2024
    Stork campaign takes centre stage on Ads of the World
    Wunderman ThompsonStork campaign takes centre stage on Ads of the World
    Data driven creative - when marketing is indistinguishable from magic
    IncubetaData driven creative - when marketing is indistinguishable from magic
    The Duracell Bunny is the new hero of Christmas in new integrated campaign from Wunderman Thompson
    Wunderman ThompsonThe Duracell Bunny is the new hero of Christmas in new integrated campaign from Wunderman Thompson
    Victoria Webb appointed as new managing director of Incubeta MENA
    IncubetaVictoria Webb appointed as new managing director of Incubeta MENA
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz