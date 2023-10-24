Incubeta appoints Jacques van Niekerk as new global CEO

Incubeta, a global digital marketing partner, has announced Jacques van Niekerk as its new global CEO.

Van Niekerk brings a wealth of experience and industry expertise, backed by a proven track record of success in the marketing sector. Having been part of the founding team at Acceleration, an early adjacent player in the marketing technology consultancy and digital transformation field, van Niekerk then went on to lead the global data business at both WPP Digital and Wunderman Thompson. Most recently, he held the position of global CEO at Edisen, a leading video AI and content production company.

Over the past year, van Niekerk has also served as a non-executive board director for Incubeta, providing valuable insights and strategic direction that have contributed to the company’s growth and success. During this time, he has developed a deep understanding of Incubeta’s global operations and vision. This, combined with the exceptional leadership and results demonstrated over his career, make him the ideal candidate to take the reins from Incubeta’s current global CEO, Lars Lehne, and steer Incubeta into its next chapter.

“I have known the Incubeta team since their inception and could not help but be impressed by their growth trajectory and marketplace impact,” says van Niekerk. “I jumped at the chance to join the board, and I am extremely honoured to be stepping into the role of global CEO. We are in an exciting period in which it is less about digital marketing, and more about marketing in a digital world. Incubeta is in a great position to lead this change, with strong foundations already laid in data, AI and cloud technologies. The team here at Incubeta is exceptionally talented and, together, we will continue embracing change and innovation to unlock further growth and value delivery for our clients.”

“We are delighted to welcome Jacques as our new Global CEO,” adds Mike Ossendrijver, chief business officer, Incubeta. “His extensive experience in leading creative and data-driven marketing specialists, alongside his deep understanding of Incubeta and its culture, make him uniquely qualified to lead us into the future. We are confident that under Jacques’ leadership, Incubeta will continue to build on the incredible work started by Lars, driving further growth and innovation, and exceeding the expectations of our global clients and partners.”

As global CEO, van Niekerk will focus on progressing Incubeta’s strategic initiatives, expanding its global presence, and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. His leadership will be instrumental as Incubeta continues to evolve alongside the rapidly changing marketing landscape while driving high-quality work that exceeds client requirements.

For more information about Incubeta’s work visit: https://www.incubeta.com/