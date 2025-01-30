BizTrends2025: Building resilient, human-centric workplaces

The world of HR, culture and leadership continues to shift in response to economic pressures, evolving workforces, and increasing demands for innovation. The workplace is no longer a static environment—it’s a living, breathing ecosystem.

Anja van Beek, talent & culture strategist, leadership & HR expert and executive coach

Leaders and HR professionals have the opportunity to shape the future of work, creating environments that are more inclusive, adaptive, and human-centric.

Here’s a few HR and leadership trends to watch for 2025 and beyond.

1. Breaking traditional HR boundaries

The workforce has evolved, and HR must follow suit. The gig economy and the fading “job for life” mindset are reshaping how businesses attract and retain top talent. Team members now seek flexibility, autonomy, and meaning in their work.

To meet these demands, HR must focus on project-based opportunities and holistic learning. It’s no longer enough to simply upskill employees on technical abilities. The future workforce will thrive on human skills like emotional intelligence, adaptability, and innovative problem-solving. A LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report emphasises that 92% of employees believe soft skills are equally, if not more, important than technical skills.

Additionally, artificial intelligence (AI) holds game-changing potential for HR. From transforming recruitment processes to enhancing employee engagement, AI can enable HR leaders to focus more on strategy and human connection. However, Gartner highlights that only 17% of HR teams feel prepared to use AI effectively — indicating a significant gap that must be addressed.

Try this: Host a mini "HR Hackathon" where employees from different teams collaborate to brainstorm innovative solutions to an HR challenge (eg. improving onboarding or enhancing engagement).

2. Holistic well-being – business imperative not a luxury

Mental well-being is a critical factor for business success and individual fulfilment. Mental health challenges are becoming more widespread, often exacerbated by toxic workplace cultures and the stigma surrounding mental health discussions.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), poor mental health costs the global economy $1tn annually in lost productivity. The key to addressing this lies in creating environments where employees feel safe to openly discuss their well-being.

By fostering a culture rich in purpose, recognition, opportunity, and effective leadership, businesses can mitigate the risks of burnout, anxiety, and depression. Prioritising mental well-being isn’t just about avoiding harm—it’s about opening up the full potential of a workforce that thrives in a healthy and supportive ecosystem. When teams feel valued and supported, they are more resilient, innovative, and better equipped to handle the challenges of a fast-evolving world.

Try this: The 2-minute reset: Start your next team meeting with a 2-minute mindfulness exercise: ask everyone to close their eyes, take a few deep breaths, and focus on the present moment. End by encouraging employees to incorporate brief mental pauses into their workday.

3. Leadership for a constantly changing world

The leaders of 2025 are not simply strategy formulators, they’re navigators of change. With ongoing digital transformation and economic challenges, leaders must balance technological advancements with human-centred leadership.

The reality is that digital transformation, sustainability goals, and industry disruptions are no longer one-time events but continuous processes. Poorly managed workforce reductions and high business anxiety are taking a toll on performance. Many employees experience change-fatigue and leaders who guide their teams with clarity and compassion, will stand out.

Also, leaders who understand the predictable dynamics and the impact of change on individuals and teamwork, become more willing to lead with empathy. Leaders should acknowledge the stress and emotions associated with change. They must provide resources for mental well-being, such as coaching, mentorship, or workshops on resilience.

Try this: Map the impact: List three key changes your team is currently navigating. Take a moment to assess the ripple effect of these changes. Consider the impact from three perspectives: operationally, professionally and emotionally. By mapping out these impacts, you create a clearer picture of the support your team may need to navigate these changes effectively. This approach fosters empathy, understanding, and more informed decision-making to address the challenges ahead.

4. Energy leaks: A leadership blind spot

Reflecting on 2024, one critical question to ask is: Where is your energy going? Energy leaks—those activities, tasks, emotions, or habits that drain us without yielding meaningful results—are a silent productivity killer.

For leaders, energy leaks might show up as unproductive meetings, poorly defined priorities, or even emotional masking (where individuals suppress authentic emotions and shy away from difficult conversations at work).

Leaders can spot signs when observing decreased enthusiasm, procrastination, or increased complaints about workload. Encourage individuals to focus on high-impact, meaningful work that aligns with their strengths and passions.

Look for recurring patterns in team feedback, such as frustration with inefficient processes or lack of clarity in roles. Teams should identify and address energy leaks; this can significantly improve resilience and focus.

Burnout and disengagement are on the rise, with studies from MyPerfectResume showing that 88% of workers experience burnout, and 77% report that work stress spills into their personal lives. Leaders must not only support their teams but also model the behaviour they expect. Show optimism, reward flexibility, show commitment to the new direction and demonstrating a growth mindset that challenges can be opportunities.

Steven Covey’s time management matrix offers a practical way for leaders to manage energy leaks. Leaders who focus on what’s important but not urgent (like relationship-building and employee development) cultivate stronger, more engaged teams.

Try this: Energy audit: For one week, ask team members to track their energy levels throughout the day. Where are they feeling drained? What activities leave them energised? By shifting just 1% of energy from depleting tasks to enriching ones, teams can unlock better performance and well-being.

5. Rethinking employee engagement

Employee engagement has been a buzzword for decades, but meaningful progress remains elusive. Gallup's latest survey indicates that only 23% of employees feel engaged globally—a worrying statistic that highlights the need for a more intentional approach.

The key lies in employee listening strategies that go beyond surveys.

By truly understanding employee needs and tailoring experiences to different demographics, HR can create workplaces where people feel heard and valued.

Consider implementing personalised, ‘white-glove’ HR support. This means resolving issues quickly, proactively offering solutions, and empowering team members to grow. Customised support for underrepresented diverse groups is one example of this.

HR can tailor mentorship programmes and provide access to affinity groups and exclusive sponsorships to elevate their career. Another example can be providing top performers with exclusive experiences like dinner with the CEO or personalised rewards aligned with their interests eg. concert tickets.

A culture of responsiveness and care not only builds trust but also drives innovation and collaboration.

Try this: Personal check-in: Spend 10 minutes at the start of every month asking each team member: "What motivates you most in your work?" "What’s one thing we could change to make your experience here better?" Act on feedback: Choose one idea that resonates and implement it quickly (eg. recognition initiatives, flexible work options).

6. Preparing for the workforce of 2030

HR leaders must start preparing today for the workforce of the future. With baby boomers retiring and younger generations reshaping workplace expectations, it’s critical to foster intergenerational collaboration. Programmes that promote mentorship, knowledge sharing, and reverse mentoring can help bridge the gap and retain institutional knowledge.

Additionally, the role of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) will continue to expand. According to AIHR, only 8% of businesses currently include age as part of their DEIB strategies—a missed opportunity in leveraging the expertise of aging workers.

As Gen X and millennials step into senior leadership roles, it’s imperative to equip them with the necessary skills to avoid becoming “accidental managers” who lack the training to lead their teams effectively.

For younger, tech-savvy generations, tools like virtual reality onboarding and predictive analytics for career development will become standard. HR must rethink the employee experience to align with these expectations while ensuring that agility and resilience remain at the core of workplace design.

Try this: Inclusive lens check: Before your next team meeting or decision, ask: "Does this plan consider the needs and preferences of all generations?" or "How can we make this more inclusive?" Encourage everyone to contribute ideas for creating a more inclusive and flexible work environment (eg. hybrid schedules, mentoring opportunities).