From brand awareness to sales: Mastering social media for your business

Today, a strong social media presence is essential for businesses as a powerful means to reach and engage with customers while supporting overall business objectives.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Founder and head social media strategist at Emma Is Social, Emma-Jane Truter, discusses how a business could align its social media strategy with its business goals

Despite the immense opportunities good social media can afford businesses, many operate their platforms and profiles in isolation, often putting out content that they think their target audience will like but that doesn’t necessarily make sense to their business goals, ethos or offering.

To leverage social media’s full potential, a business must align its social media strategy with its business goals by defining its business goals and outlining its top priorities

For some, this could be acquiring new customers; for others, it’s ensuring the success of a new product line or increasing market share.

"Whatever your goals are, it’s critical that you define them up front and only then start looking at how your social media strategy can support these.

Most businesses can easily outline their business goals.

But what do social media goals look like, and how can they be linked to business objectives?

Most common social media goals

The most common social media goals include increasing brand awareness, driving sales, and improving customer experience.