    Call for 2025 Advertising Agency Internship Programme applications

    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    19 Dec 2024
    19 Dec 2024
    The Association for Communications and Advertising (ACA), in partnership with the Media Diversity and Development Agency (MDDA) and the Economic Development Fund (EFD), is offering four fully-paid 12-month internships for recent graduates or matriculants looking to start an exciting and fulfilling career in advertising and communications. The internship period will commence in February 2025.
    Call for 2025 Advertising Agency Internship Programme applications

    Interns will be employed by an advertising, media or communications agency for the duration of the programme, and will be enrolled in the ACA’s accredited Graduate Programme, which is run together with The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business. Interns will get the opportunity to work and study at the same time, immersing themselves in real, hands-on work whilst also learning all they need to know about how the industry works, and what it takes to succeed and thrive.

    At the end of the 12-month programme, successful candidates will receive a National Certificate in Advertising qualification (NQF 5).

    To apply, please download the application form here and, once completed, send the application via email to az.oc.asaca@enS.

    To be eligible for selection, prospective interns must be:

    • a South African Citizen and 'Black' according to the definition in the BBBEE Codes of Practice.
      The term 'Black person' in the Codes of Good Practice on Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) refers to people who are:

      • Citizens of South Africa by birth or descent
      • Citizens of South Africa who became citizens by naturalisation before 27 April 1994
      • Citizens of South Africa who became citizens by naturalisation on or after 27 April 1994, but would have been eligible for citizenship before that date.

    • Between the ages of 18 and 30.

    Applications close on 15 January 2025.

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
    Let's do Biz