Call for 2025 Advertising Agency Internship Programme applications
Interns will be employed by an advertising, media or communications agency for the duration of the programme, and will be enrolled in the ACA’s accredited Graduate Programme, which is run together with The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business. Interns will get the opportunity to work and study at the same time, immersing themselves in real, hands-on work whilst also learning all they need to know about how the industry works, and what it takes to succeed and thrive.
At the end of the 12-month programme, successful candidates will receive a National Certificate in Advertising qualification (NQF 5).
To apply, please download the application form here and, once completed, send the application via email to az.oc.asaca@enS.
To be eligible for selection, prospective interns must be:
- a South African Citizen and 'Black' according to the definition in the BBBEE Codes of Practice.
The term 'Black person' in the Codes of Good Practice on Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) refers to people who are:
- Citizens of South Africa by birth or descent
- Citizens of South Africa who became citizens by naturalisation before 27 April 1994
- Citizens of South Africa who became citizens by naturalisation on or after 27 April 1994, but would have been eligible for citizenship before that date.
- Citizens of South Africa by birth or descent
Applications close on 15 January 2025.
