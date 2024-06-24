5 tips to creating a successful internship programme

Internships create a valuable opportunity for companies to develop the skills of - and share knowledge with - future industry leaders, and so should be viewed as an important responsibility.

“Being able to provide interns with the very best learning opportunities should be high on the agenda for any internship programme,” says Jonathan Mess from Bizmod Consulting.

The TalentKey Internship Programme at Bizmod has been established to not only provide learning opportunities for interns but to also give them an opportunity to develop their technical skills and business acumen. The programme has been running for a year and Mess says that there have been some noteworthy learnings.

Key insights into internships

Understanding different personalities Every intern is different, some will stand out, some will be reserved. That is where a soft-skills programme can assist. Interns need to be taught people skills, including how to be collaborative, to listen and how to communicate effectively in a corporate environment. Work experiences should be above and beyond general administration Some interns may come fresh out of school with no corporate experience. They will need to be introduced to a corporate culture and helped to develop professionally, creating future leaders and paving the way for others. Create a culture of continuous learning The IT field is ever changing, and it is important to teach interns to be able to embrace change and to be adaptable in this fast-paced environment.

Help develop a career path Teach them to develop strong portfolios and CVs, where they can showcase their projects and experiences. Provide them with opportunities to network with partners and develop mentors within the industry. This will help them acquire a solid foundation in their career and set them up for long-term success in the industry. Be more than just a coach Dealing with fresh graduates can take a toll on anyone facilitating an internship programme. They are from different walks of life and most likely will see things differently. It is important to recognise their uniqueness but equally important to align your thinking with theirs, always reminding them of what is important.

Clear requirements

Mess says that TalentKey is very different to a traditional internship model in various ways, including not requiring interns to be in an office. At Bizmod, the interns have the flexibility of working from home. This may seem counterproductive as they are not exposed to the corporate environment in person, however, the programme is structured with key gateways. For every stage in their journey, there are clear requirements and expectations to be met. If these are not met, they are unable to proceed to the next level.

It is therefore important that an internship teaches skills, fosters self-growth, and integrates interns into the company culture and team collaborations.