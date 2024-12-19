Competition Commission delays provisional report on digital platforms to 2025

The provisional report for the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) is now scheduled for release in early 2025.

This decision was made to ensure the provisional report meets the highest accuracy, thoroughness, and credibility standards.

The MDPMI commenced on 17 October 2023 in terms of section 43B(1)(a) of the Competition Act 89 of 1998. The Inquiry was initiated because the Commission has reason to believe that there are market features on digital platforms that distribute news media content that impede, distort,

or restrict competition, or undermine the purposes of the Act, and which have material implications for the news media sector of South Africa.

The revised timeline reflects the Inquiry’s dedication to addressing critical factors essential to the report’s quality, including:

Further consultations with experts were conducted to resolve emerging questions and address unresolved issues. These supplementary engagements were vital to ensuring the report’s accuracy and completeness, in a dynamic digital environment.

We remain mindful of stakeholders’ expectations for a credible and detailed document, this extension underscores our dedication to meeting those expectations.

A substantial number of submissions were received containing complex information such as in AdTech and AI, each requiring a detailed analysis to ensure accuracy.

Expert contributions required specialised scrutiny to ensure accurate interpretation into the report.

The high level of technical detail in these submissions necessitated additional time for comprehensive evaluation.

Additionally, the provisional report must be subjected to internal Competition Commission review

processes and decisions, which have also impacted the original timeline.

The provisional report will include initial findings, remedies, and recommendations and will allow for six

weeks of stakeholder comments.