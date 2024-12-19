Data: The lifeblood of effective PR in an age dominated by information

In an age dominated by information, data is the lifeblood and defining factor of effective PR.

Julia Christison, senior account director, Tribeca Public Relations

It enables businesses to tell compelling stories and empowers journalists to produce meaningful content.

In public relations (PR), data is integral to creating compelling narratives and driving influence.

Whether in press releases or thought leadership articles, data reinforces our PR efforts by substantiating claims, creating engaging stories and demonstrating clear outcomes.

For businesses and journalists alike, effective use of data is no longer optional, it’s essential to establish credibility.

Why data matters in PR content

Incorporating data into releases elevates their effectiveness for journalists and readers by building credibility.

This is where including data creates trust and validates claims, making it more likely that journalists will publish the story.

Incorporating data into press releases captures the audience’s attention, and researched statistics lend substance and impact to the story being told.

For instance, a headline such as “87% of South Africans believe climate action is urgent” is far more engaging than a generic statement about climate change.

Data also provides context and offers readers the background needed to grasp the significance of the content.

The case for businesses to develop their own research

Commissioning research gives businesses a competitive edge by positioning them as thought leaders.

It allows them to own their narrative and become the go-to source of expertise within their industry.

Media prefer content that includes data and analytics as it gives them valuable and unique angles supported by localised facts.

Journalists appreciate verifiable information to write their stories and PR consultants who provide data-backed content save journalists' research time and enhance their own credibility.

Clients in crowded sectors such as sports, clothing or technology can benefit from commissioning exclusive research.

It sets a brand apart and showcases its innovation and commitment to understanding industry dynamics within a specific country or region.

Epson Climate Barometer

One example is the success of the Epson Climate Barometer in South Africa.

This global research initiative, which includes South African-specific insights, highlighted the power of data in PR.

The study gauged public sentiment on climate change, uncovering how South Africans perceive and prioritise environmental issues.

Armed with compelling year-on-year statistics, the resulting PR campaign generated widespread media coverage, including prominent features in tier-one publications across many media sectors.

The campaign’s success lay in its ability to deliver timely insights on a globally relevant issue, position Epson as a thought leader in sustainability and provide journalists with credible, localised data that enriched their stories.

As demonstrated by the Epson Climate Barometer, investing in data-driven PR initiatives can unlock opportunities for brand visibility and impact. In a world that craves facts, data is your strategic advantage.