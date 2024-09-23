EXCLUSIVE: Razor PR's Kalay Maistry: Why the crisis in South African media should concern PR Pros

As we look forward to World News Day on 24 September, it is easy to stand and point at the state of media while making observations about declining media pools, massively scaled-down newsrooms and the lack of investment in expertise.

On the eve of World News Day Kalay Maistry, head of reputation, risk & advisory at Razor PR says PR Pros should be deeply concerned about the state of media (Image supplied)

As a former senior journalist, it is something I take personally – and as a senior communicator, it is something that keeps me awake at night.

Not only is a smaller “traditional” media an existential challenge to PR, but it is also a threat to society as a whole as less news is not good for any of us.

Although I no longer work as a journalist, it remains my first love. I will always stand as a supporter of a free media that practices and champions fact-based journalism.

In 2020, deep in the depths of a global pandemic, the Wall Street Journal published a piece of work titled Democracy Dies in Darkness.

It was a tribute piece highlighting the critical role of free and unconstrained media in a modern and thriving democracy.

It was beautiful work, the type of polished production you look at and think “I wish I did that”.

The danger of work like this though, is that it is ‘othered’.

Things that happen in other places, to other societies and to other media.

Journalism in South Africa in crisis

But, yet here we are racing towards the end of 2024 and about to celebrate World News Day, only to find that the same challenges are amplified in many ways in our own society – not least because of the dire state of our economy and media spending.

It's no secret that journalism in South Africa is in crisis.

The recent decision by Media24 to close the print editions of iconic newspapers like City Press, Rapport, Beeld, and Daily Sun is a stark reminder of this.

With publishers reporting significant financial losses amid shrinking newsrooms, and relentless cost-cutting measures, we’re left to wonder: who’s next?

The precarious state of our media industry in turn undermines journalistic integrity, leaving the industry fighting to sustain itself against overwhelming odds.

As communicators we lose too

But what else do we lose if we don’t address this?

We risk losing access to information that serves the wider public.

Journalists operate as society's eyes and ears, giving voice to the people, especially in times of upheaval.

In South Africa, where the marginalised are often overlooked, journalism plays a vital role in raising issues that affect those who are otherwise forgotten.

We’ve seen the media’s power to drive change and improve lives, whether by shedding light on corruption, advocating for social justice, or highlighting stories of human triumph. We’ve seen the media’s power in just sharing stories.

As communicators, we lose too. We lose the channel, the route to market and the relationship with an independent voice that holds us and the reputations we manage to account.

A credible counter-narrative

Journalism is also essential in holding power to account—whether that power lies with the government, corporate South Africa, or influential individuals.

In an era of rising misinformation and disinformation, journalists provide a credible counter-narrative.

They offer facts, analysis, context, and well-reasoned opinions that cut through the clutter of noise and deceit fed to us daily.

Whether it's uncovering global political issues, exposing corruption within local government, or reporting on the realities of climate change, journalism remains our best defence against the tide of falsehoods.

As corporate and brand reputations face an increased challenge from mis and disinformation, this cannot be undervalued.

Instigating change in South Africa

Fact-based journalism has a proven track record of instigating change in South Africa.

From uncovering the human rights violations of the apartheid regime—including the murder of Steve Biko at the hands of security forces—to the post-democracy fight for access to life-saving HIV/Aids drugs, and more recently, exposing the looting at VBS Bank and the plunder of state-owned entities by the Gupta family.

These stories changed our national discourse and, in many cases, spurred actions that reshaped our society for the better.

Remind us of our shared humanity

Of course, journalism also brings to light countless feel-good stories that defy stereotypes and remind us of our shared humanity.

By highlighting our achievements, compassion, and collective power, journalism shows us the good we are capable of.

Work together

As someone now working in public relations and strategic communications, I can attest to the power of words.

The media is our partner. It allows us to access another channel to reach our audience, helping corporations and brands build influence through fact-based coverage.

Media relations are critical in driving brand reputation and perception, ultimately contributing to business growth.

In times of crisis, strong relationships with journalists become key to maintaining public trust.

While PR practitioners and journalists may have different priorities, we ultimately need to work together to provide reliable information, cut through rumours, and address confusion.

The speed at which information spreads today has changed the way people consume news, but it hasn't changed the fundamental need for fact-based, credible journalism.

A critical pillar of our society

If we allow journalism to be stamped out, we risk losing a pillar of our society that is more crucial now than ever.

Amid social challenges, political uncertainty, and a rising tide of misinformation, the need for accountable and trustworthy journalism is even greater.

Journalists are more than just reporters — they shape our very understanding of the world, advocating for the marginalised, and holding power to account.

Why journalism matters

As we mark World News Day, let's remember why journalism matters.

Let's support the free and fact-based media that has the power to influence, inform, and inspire change.

Despite the way things may appear, the need for credible journalism is more vital than ever. And for that, it’s worth fighting to preserve.

Critically, as communicators – let us remember that this is our problem too, and we must stand tall with our colleagues on the other side of the fence to champion why a free and functional media sector matters as much as it does to us all.