The multi-skilled workforce advantage and rethinking talent in the specialist age

A few years ago, while I was working abroad, I was chatting to a South African friend who’d recently emigrated. “The locals are miffed with us,” she said. “Apparently we’re making everyone else look bad.” The faux pas? South Africans in her office were going above and beyond – picking up tasks outside their job descriptions, solving problems that weren’t technically theirs to solve. It was ruffling feathers because it disrupted the unspoken agreement that you do your bit, and no more.

Dhatchani Naidoo, managing director of Delta Victor Bravo (representing eatbigfish in Africa).

I’d encountered a similar dynamic – not unkind, not lazy, but distinctly boundaried. “That’s not my job” was a phrase I heard often, and it puzzled me. Not because there’s anything wrong with clear role definition, but because it was so foreign to how I’d always worked. On home shores, if something needs doing, you do it. That instinct isn’t learned on a management course. It’s forged in an environment where resourcefulness isn’t optional and, as I’ve come to understand, it’s a competitive advantage the global economy is only now beginning to recognise.

The wrong lens

The ‘skills gap’ remains an enduring talking point in Africa. Not enough coders, not enough data scientists, not enough digital marketers. But as we argued in the Africa’s Beautiful Constraints white paper, the problem isn’t a shortage of skills, it’s a shortage of recognition. We are, as one of our interviewees put it, “using very Eurocentric and Americanised models of understanding or testing for skill, and therefore we’re not able to see the skill.”

Consider the typical African professional. She might switch between three languages in a single meeting, navigate corporate boardrooms and informal market dynamics on the same day, and troubleshoot distribution, power supply, and brand strategy simultaneously. In Europe, any one of those capabilities would be a line item on a CV. In Africa, it’s just an average Tuesday. The white paper describes these professionals as “jack of all trades, master of some” – a workforce of extraordinary breadth whose value is invisible to hiring frameworks designed for narrow specialists or with tight parameters.

Specialists under scrutiny

Here’s the irony – while companies hunt for specialists, the specialist model is under siege. Generative AI is automating precisely the narrow, knowledge-intensive tasks specialists were trained to perform: data analysis, code generation, content production. McKinsey estimates that AI could automate up to 70% of tasks in routine knowledge-work roles. The niche expert whose entire value rested on one deep skill is increasingly competing with a machine that does it faster and cheaper.

What AI cannot replicate is the ability to navigate ambiguity, read a room, improvise when the plan collapses, or bring the kind of cross-referenced intuition that comes from having worn many hats. These are strengths forged in constrained, unpredictable environments – the strengths Africa’s workforce has been developing for generations. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 lists resilience, flexibility, and creative thinking among the most in-demand skills for 2030. Africa has been building these out of necessity long before they became corporate buzzwords.

The fragility tax

The real cost of clinging to narrow specialisation is fragility. In Africa, where operating conditions shift constantly – regulatory changes, currency fluctuations, infrastructure failures, political upheaval – a team of specialists who can’t see beyond their own lanes, break at the seams. The white paper documents how African marketers must become experts in distribution, logistics, and community dynamics alongside their ‘official’ job remit. A narrow specialist simply cannot keep up. There’s a financial cost too; businesses overpay for scarce specialists only to see them poached, while the multi-skilled professionals who keep the business running – who adapt and problem-solve across functions – are undervalued because their contribution doesn’t fit neatly into a job title.

A different kind of excellence

The shift is already underway. Companies like IBM and Google have dropped degree requirements for many roles. Deloitte’s research into skills-based hiring confirms that organisations moving beyond traditional qualifications find deeper, more diverse talent pools. Africa’s workforce has been ready for this moment all along. But recognition alone isn’t enough. Global companies need to retire the job description as a checklist of credentials and replace it with a profile of demonstrated capabilities: resourcefulness, cross-cultural fluency, resilience, lateral thinking. The person who taught herself to code on a shared phone, or who built a thriving business from a township garage, is demonstrating exactly the entrepreneurial muscle that companies claim to want.

The advantage hiding in plain sight

Africa’s multi-skilled workforce is not a consolation prize. It is a genuine competitive advantage; one increasingly aligned with where the global economy is heading. The future belongs to integrators – people who translate between domains, thrive in complexity, and see connections machines cannot. Emilie Wapnick calls them ‘multipotentialites’. In Africa, we might just call them colleagues.

My friend and I still laugh about those early days abroad – two South Africans bemused by the concept of “not my job.” We don’t think there’s anything wrong with how those workplaces operate; healthy boundaries have real value. But what we brought with us – that instinct to see the whole picture and get it done regardless of what the job description says – wasn’t a quirk to be trained out of us. It was an advantage. The world of work is catching up to what Africa’s workforce has known all along: the people who can do more than one thing, and do it with heart, are exactly the people you want in the room when the plan falls apart.

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