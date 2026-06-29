South Africa
HR Talent Acquisition
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SEOProsPnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Hunting for 'unicorns': The real reason IT recruitment is stalled

    As Africa’s digital economy continues to expand, the demand for technology talent is growing. A report from SAP has found that, across the continent, this sector’s contribution is expected to increase from 5.2% of GDP in 2025 to 8.5% by 2030, while, in South Africa, it is already estimated to contribute between 15% and 20% of GDP.
    By Zuleika Pinda
    29 Jun 2026
    29 Jun 2026
    Image source: benzoix from
    Image source: benzoix from Magnific.com

    Yet despite this growth, many organisations are struggling to find the people they need to support their ICT functions.

    The challenge is often described as a shortage of skills, but the reality is more complex. While South Africa continues to produce a steady stream of graduates in this field, many enter the workforce with strong theoretical knowledge, yet limited practical workplace experience, creating a gap between what employers need and what candidates are able to deliver from day one.

    At the same time, technology itself continues to evolve fast. Developments in AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, automation, and data analytics mean that skills that were highly sought-after – and taught at tertiary level – only few years ago may already require updating.

    This creates a difficult challenge for employers. Not only must they identify candidates with the right technical expertise, but they must also find people who can adapt, learn continuously, and remain relevant as technology changes.

    The hunt for unicorns

    In many cases, employers are searching for what recruiters often describe as ‘unicorns’: individuals with highly specific combinations of technical expertise, industry knowledge, and business experience. But the reality is that such candidates are often scarce, expensive, and highly sought-after.

    This growing disconnect is forcing the industry to rethink how technology talent is developed. Learnerships, internships, certifications and workplace-based development programmes are becoming part of the solution because they provide graduates with the practical exposure, mentorship, and work-readiness skills that employers value.

    Employers and recruiters alike are realising that creating pathways that combine learning with meaningful workplace experience helps bridge the gap between education and employment while strengthening the future talent pipeline. Simply, if the skills are not available, they need to build them.

    Money, money, money

    Even here, though, budget is an issue. Across Africa, 37% of organisations now offer all their employees access to training opportunities whenever they want them. However, the proportion of ICT and HR budgets allocated to skills development initiatives has declined since 2023.

    The drop in budget allocation for skills development requires an urgent rethink. Organisations that do not invest in developing appropriate skills now may find they are unable to leverage new innovations and emerging technologies, leaving them trailing their more skills-enabled competitors.

    Enter specialist recruitment

    As a result, the role of specialist ICT recruiters is evolving significantly.

    Recruitment is no longer simply about matching CVs to job specifications. Organisations increasingly need staffing partners that understand changing technology landscapes, emerging skills requirements, and talent availability across the market.

    Specialist recruiters are able to provide insight into whether a particular skillset is realistically available, where transferable skills may exist, and when building capability may be a more effective solution than searching indefinitely for a perfect candidate.

    As technology becomes increasingly embedded in every aspect of business, finding the right talent will remain a challenge.

    There is an increasing need for employers to view talent acquisition and talent development as two sides of the same coin, and to value staffing partners that understand both the realities of the market today and the skills that will be needed tomorrow – and are taking active steps to develop these skills.

    Read more: skills gap, scarce skills, IT talent
    Share this article

    About Zuleika Pinda

    Zuleika Pinda is the head of Recruitment and Talent Sourcing at Paracon by Adcorp
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz