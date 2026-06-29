Hunting for 'unicorns': The real reason IT recruitment is stalled

Yet despite this growth, many organisations are struggling to find the people they need to support their ICT functions.

The challenge is often described as a shortage of skills, but the reality is more complex. While South Africa continues to produce a steady stream of graduates in this field, many enter the workforce with strong theoretical knowledge, yet limited practical workplace experience, creating a gap between what employers need and what candidates are able to deliver from day one.

At the same time, technology itself continues to evolve fast. Developments in AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, automation, and data analytics mean that skills that were highly sought-after – and taught at tertiary level – only few years ago may already require updating.

This creates a difficult challenge for employers. Not only must they identify candidates with the right technical expertise, but they must also find people who can adapt, learn continuously, and remain relevant as technology changes.

The hunt for unicorns

In many cases, employers are searching for what recruiters often describe as ‘unicorns’: individuals with highly specific combinations of technical expertise, industry knowledge, and business experience. But the reality is that such candidates are often scarce, expensive, and highly sought-after.

This growing disconnect is forcing the industry to rethink how technology talent is developed. Learnerships, internships, certifications and workplace-based development programmes are becoming part of the solution because they provide graduates with the practical exposure, mentorship, and work-readiness skills that employers value.

Employers and recruiters alike are realising that creating pathways that combine learning with meaningful workplace experience helps bridge the gap between education and employment while strengthening the future talent pipeline. Simply, if the skills are not available, they need to build them.

Money, money, money

Even here, though, budget is an issue. Across Africa, 37% of organisations now offer all their employees access to training opportunities whenever they want them. However, the proportion of ICT and HR budgets allocated to skills development initiatives has declined since 2023.

The drop in budget allocation for skills development requires an urgent rethink. Organisations that do not invest in developing appropriate skills now may find they are unable to leverage new innovations and emerging technologies, leaving them trailing their more skills-enabled competitors.

Enter specialist recruitment

As a result, the role of specialist ICT recruiters is evolving significantly.

Recruitment is no longer simply about matching CVs to job specifications. Organisations increasingly need staffing partners that understand changing technology landscapes, emerging skills requirements, and talent availability across the market.

Specialist recruiters are able to provide insight into whether a particular skillset is realistically available, where transferable skills may exist, and when building capability may be a more effective solution than searching indefinitely for a perfect candidate.

As technology becomes increasingly embedded in every aspect of business, finding the right talent will remain a challenge.

There is an increasing need for employers to view talent acquisition and talent development as two sides of the same coin, and to value staffing partners that understand both the realities of the market today and the skills that will be needed tomorrow – and are taking active steps to develop these skills.