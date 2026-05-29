Eastern Cape scholar transport on strike over unpaid wages

Dozens of scholar transport vehicles in the Eastern Cape have been repossessed by banks after operators missed paying their instalments because the provincial Department of Transport has not paid them.

Some learners at schools in the Amathole District and parts of the Chris Hani District in the Eastern Cape have missed days of school after transport operators employed by government went on strike due to unpaid wages. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp

This has triggered a strike by scholar transport operators in the region. Now in its second week, the strike has severely affected schools in the Amathole District and parts of the Chris Hani District.

Eastern Cape Santaco spokesperson Mxhosa Sobazile said some operators are owed payments from last year.

“The delays in payments have already resulted in at least 65 vehicles being taken back by banks because operators could no longer afford their instalments,” said Sobazile.

This pushed operators to suspend services, leaving thousands of learners stranded at home, he said.

Sobazile confirmed that Santaco is in talks with the department to resolve the issue. They have given government until the end of June to resolve all outstanding payment disputes. Sobazile said some operators had started receiving payments this week.

Missing classes

At Ida High School in Indwe, learners have missed classes for more than a week.

Parent Siphokazi Rola said they initially tried to organise private transport for learners, but this became unaffordable. “On the first day the driver charged us R60 for a return trip, but later increased it to R100, saying the school was too far,” she said.

“This situation is frustrating for both parents and children. The drivers told us they were supposed to be paid on the 7th, but the department failed to pay them. Now they say they will not return to work until they receive their money,” she said.

Rola said she fears learners are falling behind academically.

“My child is in grade 9 and exams are starting soon. I wish the department could urgently pay the drivers before our children become discouraged from sitting at home,” she said.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed that officials are working with operators to resolve the issue.

“The department has intensified interventions aimed at accelerating the processing of legitimate outstanding invoices,” said Binqose.

He said interventions include approving overtime for payment officials, improving payment systems, and securing additional administrative capacity in districts dealing with high volumes of claims.

Provincial education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed that schools are preparing catch-up plans for affected learners.

This article was originally published on GroundUp.

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