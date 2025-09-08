Winners of the 2025 African Legal Awards

The 12th annual African Legal Awards saw law firms from across the continent gather at The Wanderers Club in Johannesburg on Friday, 5 September, to celebrate excellence in the legal sector.

African Law Firm of the Year – Webber Wentzel

Hosted by Law.com International in partnership with the Corporate Counsel Association of South Africa (CCASA), this year's event was MC'd by comedy giant Jason Goliath.

Top achievers

Webber Wentzel reclaimed the top title of African Law Firm of the Year, having last taken the category in 2022. The firm also won African Law Firm of the Year for Southern Africa, as well as the Innovation Award for the second year running.

"These achievements are a direct result of the exceptional dedication of our people, the trust of our clients and the professional standing of our partners," said Gareth Driver, senior partner at Webber Wentzel. "We are honoured to be recognised as a leader in Africa’s legal market and remain committed to driving innovation and excellence across the continent."

Global law firm DLA Piper was the most decorated group of the evening with a total of four wins: International Law Firm of the Year; CSR, Diversity, Transformation and Economic Empowerment Award; African Law Firm of the Year for East Africa - awarded to DLA Piper Africa; and Private Equity Team of the Year - awarded to IKM Advocates (DLA Piper Africa).

East to West

The Africa Legal Network (ALN) was named African Network / Alliance of the Year, with its Kenyan branch, Anjarwalla & Khanna, taking two further awards: M&A Team of the Year (large-sized firm) and Rosa Nduati-Mutero being named Partner of the Year (East Africa).

Nigerian law firms Odujinrin & Adefulu and the Olaniwun Ajayi group both had an outstanding year with three wins each.

Odujinrin & Adefulu took home the awards for Banking & Finance Team of the Year (medium-sized firm), Capital Markets Team of the Year, as well as an individual award for Dr. Adeoye Adefulu, who was named Partner of the Year (West Africa).

Olaniwun Ajayi LP was named African Law Firm of the Year for West Africa, while Olaniwun Ajayi won Competition and Regulatory Team of the Year, and Juanita Derex-Briggs from the same firm was named Private Practice Most Promising Newcomer.

South African strong

Back in South Africa, Werksmans Attorneys took home the titles of Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year (large-sized firm) and TMT Team of the Year.

Also winning two categories was LnP Beyond Legal, which was named Specialist Law Firm of the Year, as well as Transportation and Infrastructure Team of the Year.

Having taken seven awards in 2024, Bowmans was clearly up against some tough competition this year. However, they were not to go home empty-handed as the firm's role in the $800m Northern Cluster Wind Energy Project earned them the title of Property and Construction Team of the Year Award.

"Our involvement in this project exemplifies the firm’s expertise in construction law, particularly in the mitigation of construction-related delay risks and the preservation of credit enhancements such as performance security," said Alessandra Pardini, Bowmans' head of Projects, Energy and Infrastructure.

More winning women

A collection of remarkable women were awarded during the course of the evening, with Lauren Plein of Absa Bank being named Women Leaders in Law - In-House, and Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo of CLG winning Women Leaders in Law - Private Practice.

Founding director of her own firm, Zaakira Haffejee, was named the 2025 Private Practice Rising Star, while Baker McKenzie's Michelle Porter-Wright was awarded Partner of the Year for Southern Africa.

"I am incredibly honoured to receive this recognition," said Porter-Wright. "This award is a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of our entire team at Baker McKenzie, who consistently deliver outstanding results for our clients across the African market and beyond."

In-house awards

In the In-house category, the National Bank of Egypt won Legal Department of the Year - Large Team for a second year running, while also scooping Legal Department of the Year - Banking & Finance.

This year featured a new In-house Awards category: Senior In-House Legal Counsel of the Year, won by Lena Militisi from Africa50, which also took home Legal Department of the Year - Small Team.

The full list of winners for the 2025 African Legal Awards:

In-House Awards

Category Winner Legal Department of the Year - Small Team Africa50 Legal Department of the Year - Large Team National Bank of Egypt Legal Department of the Year - Banking & Finance National Bank of Egypt General Counsel of the Year Sheylen Moodley, Mobalyz In-House Rising Star Award Amarachi Chizaram Okonkoh, Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company Risk & Compliance Department of the Year AFGRI Senior In-House Legal Counsel of the Year Lena Militisi, Africa50 Women Leaders in Law - In-House Lauren Plein, Absa Bank

Private Practice Awards

Category Winner African Law Firm of the Year Webber Wentzel African Law Firm of the Year – East Africa DLA Piper Africa African Law Firm of the Year – North Africa Global Law Firm & Partners African Law Firm of the Year – Southern Africa Webber Wentzel African Law Firm of the Year – West Africa Olaniwun Ajayi LP African Network / Alliance of the Year Africa Legal Network (ALN) Banking & Finance Team of the Year - Large Sized Firm* AELEX Banking & Finance Team of the Year - Medium Sized Firm Odujinrin & Adefulu Capital Markets Team of the Year Odujinrin & Adefulu Competition and Regulatory Team of the Year Olaniwun Ajayi Employment Law Team of the Year Aluko & Oyebode Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Team of the Year Stren & Blan Partners International Law Firm of the Year DLA Piper IP Team of the Year Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year - Large Sized Firm* Werksmans Attorneys Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year - Medium Sized Firm Lawtons M&A Team of the Year - Large Sized Firm* ALN | Anjarwalla & Khanna M&A Team of the Year - Medium Sized Firm Streamsowers & Kohn Partner of the Year – East Africa Rosa Nduati-Mutero, ALN | Anjarwalla & Khanna Partner of the Year – North Africa Zakaria Bouabidi, Giambrone & Partners Partner of the Year – Southern Africa Michelle Porter-Wright, Baker McKenzie Partner of the Year – West Africa Dr. Adeoye Adefulu, Odujinrin & Adefulu Private Equity Team of the Year IKM Advocates (DLA Piper Africa) Private Practice Most Promising Newcomer Award Juanita Derex-Briggs, Olaniwun Ajayi Private Practice Rising Star Award Zaakira Haffejee, Zaakira Haffejee Property and Construction Team of the Year Bowmans Restructuring Team of the Year Mulenga Mundashi Legal Practitioners Specialist Law Firm of the Year LnP Beyond Legal Tax Team of the Year Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah TMT Team of the Year Werksmans Attorneys Transportation and Infrastructure Team of the Year LnP Beyond Legal Women Leaders in Law - Private Practice Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo, CLG

* A large firm is classified by being top 25 in the Africa Top 50 or in the Global 100

Awards open to both Private Practice & In-House