South Africa
Legal Law Practice
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Winners of the 2025 African Legal Awards

    The 12th annual African Legal Awards saw law firms from across the continent gather at The Wanderers Club in Johannesburg on Friday, 5 September, to celebrate excellence in the legal sector.
    Shan RadcliffeBy Shan Radcliffe
    8 Sep 2025
    8 Sep 2025
    African Law Firm of the Year – Webber Wentzel
    African Law Firm of the Year – Webber Wentzel

    Hosted by Law.com International in partnership with the Corporate Counsel Association of South Africa (CCASA), this year's event was MC'd by comedy giant Jason Goliath.

    Top achievers

    Webber Wentzel reclaimed the top title of African Law Firm of the Year, having last taken the category in 2022. The firm also won African Law Firm of the Year for Southern Africa, as well as the Innovation Award for the second year running.

    "These achievements are a direct result of the exceptional dedication of our people, the trust of our clients and the professional standing of our partners," said Gareth Driver, senior partner at Webber Wentzel. "We are honoured to be recognised as a leader in Africa’s legal market and remain committed to driving innovation and excellence across the continent."

    Global law firm DLA Piper was the most decorated group of the evening with a total of four wins: International Law Firm of the Year; CSR, Diversity, Transformation and Economic Empowerment Award; African Law Firm of the Year for East Africa - awarded to DLA Piper Africa; and Private Equity Team of the Year - awarded to IKM Advocates (DLA Piper Africa).

    East to West

    The Africa Legal Network (ALN) was named African Network / Alliance of the Year, with its Kenyan branch, Anjarwalla & Khanna, taking two further awards: M&A Team of the Year (large-sized firm) and Rosa Nduati-Mutero being named Partner of the Year (East Africa).

    Nigerian law firms Odujinrin & Adefulu and the Olaniwun Ajayi group both had an outstanding year with three wins each.

    Odujinrin & Adefulu took home the awards for Banking & Finance Team of the Year (medium-sized firm), Capital Markets Team of the Year, as well as an individual award for Dr. Adeoye Adefulu, who was named Partner of the Year (West Africa).

    Olaniwun Ajayi LP was named African Law Firm of the Year for West Africa, while Olaniwun Ajayi won Competition and Regulatory Team of the Year, and Juanita Derex-Briggs from the same firm was named Private Practice Most Promising Newcomer.

    South African strong

    Back in South Africa, Werksmans Attorneys took home the titles of Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year (large-sized firm) and TMT Team of the Year.

    Also winning two categories was LnP Beyond Legal, which was named Specialist Law Firm of the Year, as well as Transportation and Infrastructure Team of the Year.

    Having taken seven awards in 2024, Bowmans was clearly up against some tough competition this year. However, they were not to go home empty-handed as the firm's role in the $800m Northern Cluster Wind Energy Project earned them the title of Property and Construction Team of the Year Award.

    "Our involvement in this project exemplifies the firm’s expertise in construction law, particularly in the mitigation of construction-related delay risks and the preservation of credit enhancements such as performance security," said Alessandra Pardini, Bowmans' head of Projects, Energy and Infrastructure.

    More winning women

    A collection of remarkable women were awarded during the course of the evening, with Lauren Plein of Absa Bank being named Women Leaders in Law - In-House, and Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo of CLG winning Women Leaders in Law - Private Practice.

    Founding director of her own firm, Zaakira Haffejee, was named the 2025 Private Practice Rising Star, while Baker McKenzie's Michelle Porter-Wright was awarded Partner of the Year for Southern Africa.

    "I am incredibly honoured to receive this recognition," said Porter-Wright. "This award is a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of our entire team at Baker McKenzie, who consistently deliver outstanding results for our clients across the African market and beyond."

    In-house awards

    In the In-house category, the National Bank of Egypt won Legal Department of the Year - Large Team for a second year running, while also scooping Legal Department of the Year - Banking & Finance.

    This year featured a new In-house Awards category: Senior In-House Legal Counsel of the Year, won by Lena Militisi from Africa50, which also took home Legal Department of the Year - Small Team.

    The full list of winners for the 2025 African Legal Awards:

    In-House Awards

    CategoryWinner
    Legal Department of the Year - Small TeamAfrica50
    Legal Department of the Year - Large TeamNational Bank of Egypt
    Legal Department of the Year - Banking & FinanceNational Bank of Egypt
    General Counsel of the YearSheylen Moodley, Mobalyz
    In-House Rising Star AwardAmarachi Chizaram Okonkoh, Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company
    Risk & Compliance Department of the YearAFGRI
    Senior In-House Legal Counsel of the YearLena Militisi, Africa50
    Women Leaders in Law - In-HouseLauren Plein, Absa Bank

    Private Practice Awards

    CategoryWinner
    African Law Firm of the YearWebber Wentzel
    African Law Firm of the Year – East AfricaDLA Piper Africa
    African Law Firm of the Year – North AfricaGlobal Law Firm & Partners
    African Law Firm of the Year – Southern AfricaWebber Wentzel
    African Law Firm of the Year – West AfricaOlaniwun Ajayi LP
    African Network / Alliance of the YearAfrica Legal Network (ALN)
    Banking & Finance Team of the Year - Large Sized Firm*AELEX
    Banking & Finance Team of the Year - Medium Sized FirmOdujinrin & Adefulu
    Capital Markets Team of the YearOdujinrin & Adefulu
    Competition and Regulatory Team of the YearOlaniwun Ajayi
    Employment Law Team of the YearAluko & Oyebode
    Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Team of the YearStren & Blan Partners
    International Law Firm of the YearDLA Piper
    IP Team of the YearCliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
    Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year - Large Sized Firm*Werksmans Attorneys
    Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year - Medium Sized FirmLawtons
    M&A Team of the Year - Large Sized Firm*ALN | Anjarwalla & Khanna
    M&A Team of the Year - Medium Sized FirmStreamsowers & Kohn
    Partner of the Year – East AfricaRosa Nduati-Mutero, ALN | Anjarwalla & Khanna
    Partner of the Year – North AfricaZakaria Bouabidi, Giambrone & Partners
    Partner of the Year – Southern AfricaMichelle Porter-Wright, Baker McKenzie
    Partner of the Year – West AfricaDr. Adeoye Adefulu, Odujinrin & Adefulu
    Private Equity Team of the YearIKM Advocates (DLA Piper Africa)
    Private Practice Most Promising Newcomer AwardJuanita Derex-Briggs, Olaniwun Ajayi
    Private Practice Rising Star AwardZaakira Haffejee, Zaakira Haffejee
    Property and Construction Team of the YearBowmans
    Restructuring Team of the YearMulenga Mundashi Legal Practitioners
    Specialist Law Firm of the YearLnP Beyond Legal
    Tax Team of the YearBentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah
    TMT Team of the YearWerksmans Attorneys
    Transportation and Infrastructure Team of the YearLnP Beyond Legal
    Women Leaders in Law - Private PracticeOneyka Cindy Ojogbo, CLG

    * A large firm is classified by being top 25 in the Africa Top 50 or in the Global 100

    Awards open to both Private Practice & In-House

    CategoryWinner
    Best Use of TechnologyPPS Healthcare Administrators
    CSR, Diversity, Transformation and Economic Empowerment AwardDLA Piper
    ESG Initiative of the YearCLG
    Innovation AwardWebber Wentzel

    Read more: Webber Wentzel, Shan Radcliffe, Werksmans Attorneys, DLA Piper, African Legal Awards, Bowmans, Baker McKenzie, African Legal Awards
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Shan Radcliffe

    Shan Radcliffe is the editor of Bizcommunity HR, Education and Legal.
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz