Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Law Practice News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Legal jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


2023 African Legal Award winners

8 Sep 2023
Shan RadcliffeBy: Shan Radcliffe
The winners of the 10th annual African Legal Awards were announced at a gala ceremony emceed by popular comedian and television presenter, Sivuyile 'SiV' Ngesi, at the Hilton Sandton on Friday, 1 September 2023.
Image:
Image: African Legal Awards

Hosted by Law.com International, in partnership with the Corporate Counsel Association of South Africa (CCASA) and Africa Legal, the awards seek to honour the industry's brilliant talent across the continent, engaging more of a pan-African audience each year.

This year's prestigious judging panel was made up of a collection of corporate and independent legal minds: Gary Berndt - independent legal consultant; Bertrandt Delport - SSA | BT’s Global; Gail Evans - Steinmüller Africa; Nastacea Faber - Empact Group; Sonia Guerra - HKA; Yolandi Jukes - JD Group; Alison Lee - Corporate Counsel Association of South Africa; Lusani Nelufule-Mugivhi - Discovery Health Medical Scheme; Sandy Oberholzer - independent legal consultant; Karen Pinheiro - independent legal consultant; Shivani Singh - independent legal consultant; Mark Spinner - MV Spinner Incorporated; Ben Smit - BJS Alliance (Pty); Jaco Theunissen - ACTOM; and Lameez Vania - Reckitt Benckiser.

This year, the awards were broken up into three main categories: In-House Awards; Private Practice Awards; and Awards Open To All.

In the In-House category, Sappi SA was named the best small team legal department, while Takealot won for best large team legal department.

Webber Wentzel was the most decorated private practice of the evening with a total of five awards, which included ESG Initiative of the Year Award for the third consecutive year. This award is for the pro bono advice the firm is providing to the Minerals Council of South Africa's Partnership to tackle gender-based violence in mining communities. In their comments, the judges noted that "Webber Wentzel is the continent's driver in ESG".

Said Christo Els, Webber Wentzel senior partner and chair, "Congratulations to Tobia Serongoane, our very own trailblazer, for winning the Private Practice Most Promising Newcomer Award. This award highlights the work done by Tobia on prominent cases, as well as his assistance to a large mining company in conducting an ESG risk assessment of its mining operation in sub-Saharan Africa and for contributing to the wider community by offering pro bono assistance as an Advisory Board Member for various NGOs."

Image source: Brad Calkins –
Winners of the 2022 African Legal Awards

7 Sep 2022

Other firms that all won two awards each were Aluko & Oyebode, Allen & Overy, G. Elias, DLA Piper Africa, as well as Olaniwun Ajayi, which took the coveted African Law Firm of the Year award.

Bowmans also took home two awards, which included East African Partner of the Year for Paras Shah, while Dreny & Partners' Sherine El Menyawy and Imane Raouf were named Private Practice Rising Star and North African Partner of the Year respectively.

Other special awards were the Robert Legh Excellence in Leadership, won by Isobel Boaten from AB David, with Professor David McQuoid-Mason winning this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.

See the full list of award winners below:

In-House Awards

CategoryWinner
Legal Department of the Year - Small TeamSappi Southern Africa
Legal Department of the Year - Large TeamTakealot Group
General Counsel of the YearHermien Uys, Vedanta Zinc International
In-House Rising Star AwardSongezo Maqubela, Mining Qualifications Authority
Risk & Compliance Department of the YearStorage Technology Services trading as Nexio
Lifetime Achievement AwardProfessor David McQuoid-Mason

Private Practice Awards

CategoryWinner
Competition and Regulatory Team of the YearWebber Wentzel
M&A Team of the YearBowmans
Banking & Finance Team of the YearAluko & Oyebode
Capital Markets Team of the Year - Medium Sized FirmBentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah
Capital Markets Team of the Year - Large FirmFasken
Employment Law Team of the YearWebber Wentzel
IP Team of the YearAdams and Adams
Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Team of the YearAllen & Overy
Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the YearTripleOKLaw Advocates
Property and Construction Team of the YearG. Elias
Restructuring Team of the YearAllen & Overy
Specialist Law Firm of the YearLNP Attorneys Inc.
TMT Team of the YearCovington
Private Equity Team of the YearAluko & Oyebode
Transportation and Infrastructure Team of the YearWebber Wentzel
Private Practice Most Promising Newcomer AwardTobia Serongoane, Webber Wentzel
Private Practice Rising Star AwardSherine El Menyawy, Dreny & Partners
Tax Team of the YearG. Elias
African Network/Alliance of the YearLEX Africa
East African Partner of the YearParas Shah, Bowmans
East African Law Firm of the Year (Medium Sized)Africa Law Partners
East African Law Firm of the Year (Large Sized)DLA Piper Africa
North African Partner of the YearImane Raouf, Dreny & Partners
North African Law Firm of the YearDLA Piper Africa
Southern Africa Partner of the YearLerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
Southern African Law Firm of the Year (Medium Sized)Mulenga Mundashi Legal Practitioners
Southern African Law Firm of the Year (Large Sized)Norton Rose Fulbright
West African Partner of the YearNanaAma Botchway, N.Dowuona and Company
West African Law Firm of the Year (Medium Sized)Thiam & Associés
West African Law Firm of the Year (Large Firm)Olaniwun Ajayi
International Law Firm of the YearClifford Chance
Robert Legh Excellence in LeadershipIsobel Boaten, AB David
African Law Firm of the YearOlaniwun Ajayi
Lifetime Achievement AwardProfessor David McQuoid-Mason

Awards Open To All

CategoryWinner
Best Use of TechnologySheria Kiganjani Company Limited
Innovation AwardAfriwise
ESG Initiative of the YearWebber Wentzel
CSR, Diversity, Transformation and Economic Empowerment AwardLawtons Africa

NextOptions
Shan Radcliffe
Shan Radcliffe's articles

About Shan Radcliffe

Shan Radcliffe is the editor of Bizcommunity HR, Education and Legal.
Read more: Webber Wentzel, Shan Radcliffe, DLA Piper Africa, legal award, Bowmans, African Legal Awards

Related

Sabrina Khoosal, hair development scientist in the research and innovation department at L’Oréal South Africa
#WomensMonth: Sabrina Khoosal on the sustainable beauty industry - because the earth is worth it29 Aug 2023
Eulenda Lebese-Cussons, founding director of LC Attorneys
#WomensMonth: Your unique perspective has a positive value - Eulenda Lebese-Cussons, LC Attorneys22 Aug 2023
Image source: alphaspirit –
Climate-related risks and disclosures - draft guidance notes for banks, insurers published18 Aug 2023
Image source: Kindel Media from
Addressing the dress code: New PPE provision guidelines fit for women in mining16 Aug 2023
Chief counsel at Mondelez International Sub-Saharan Africa, Jo-Ann David
#WomensMonth: Overcome challenges by focusing on your response - Jo-Ann David, Mondelez International8 Aug 2023
Image source: Michal Bednarek –
Unpacking Icasa's new advertising, infomercial and sponsorship regulations19 Jul 2023
Tsholo Maluleke, associate at Adams and Adams | Image source: LinkedIn
#YouthMonth: Be expressive, don't limit yourself - Tsholo Maluleke29 Jun 2023
Image source: Kampus Production from
Draft regulations for employees returning to work after occupational disease, injury - Part 228 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz