    Winners of the 2022 African Legal Awards

    7 Sep 2022
    The ninth annual African Legal Awards found the continent's legal sector gather at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg on Friday 2 September 2022 for the first in-person ceremony in two years.
    Image source: Brad Calkins –
    Image source: Brad Calkins – 123RF.com

    The awards, hosted this year by Law.com International news editor Rose Walker, seek to honour and celebrate Africa's best and brightest legal talent across 41 different categories.

    Webber Wentzel was the top performing firm of the evening, earning a total of seven awards including African Law Firm of the Year – Mid Large Practice, as well as the individual award for Private Practice Most Promising Newcomer for Alyssa Smith. Bowmans took home four awards, while the DLA Piper Africa network also collected four awards among its group - including African Network/Alliance of the Year.

    Shortlisted in 2021's African Law Firm of the Year – Small Practice category, Pavestones Legal won the coveted award this year.

    Seun Timi-Koleolu, Pavestones co-founder and African Legal Awards Partner of the Year 2021
    #AfricaMonth: Seun Timi-Koleolu on finding success while challenging the status quo

    By 30 May 2022

    Baker McKenzie took the awards for Future Generations, supported by Save the Children, and Private Practice Rising Star - Mid-Large Practice for Tracy van der Colff. Also earning two awards each were Fasken and Tiefenthaler Attorneys, with Tiefenthaler's Arno Koekemoer being named Private Practice Rising Star - Small Practice.

    The full list of the African Legal Awards winners 2022

    CategoryWinner
    African Law Firm of the Year – Mid Large PracticeWebber Wentzel
    African Law Firm of the Year – Small PracticePavestones Legal
    African Network/Alliance of the YearDLA Piper Africa
    Alternative Service Provider of the YearHerbert Smith Freehills
    Banking & Finance Team of the Year - Large PracticeAllen & Overy
    Banking & Finance Team of the Year - Small-Mid PracticeBowmans
    Best Use of TechnologyALN Kenya | Anjarwalla & Khanna
    Capital Markets Team of the YearBowmans
    Competition and Regulatory Team of the YearFasken
    CSR, Diversity, Transformation and Economic Empowerment AwardFasken
    Employment Law Team of the YearSAL & Caldeira Advogados (DLA Piper Africa)
    Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Team of the Year - Mid-Large PracticeWebber Wentzel
    Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Team of the Year - Small PracticeIKM Advocates (DLA Piper Africa)
    ESG Initiative of the YearWebber Wentzel
    Future Generations Award, supported by Save the ChildrenBaker McKenzie
    General Counsel of the YearSamallie Kiyingi, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)
    In-House Rising Star AwardSamantha Anderson, Anglo American
    Innovation AwardBarnard Incorporated Attorneys
    International Law Firm of the YearMiranda & Associados
    IP Team of the YearENSafrica
    Legal Department of the Year - Large TeamSafaricom
    Legal Department of the Year - Small TeamTongaat Hulett
    Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year - Large PracticeClyde & Co
    Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year - Mid-Sized PracticeWebber Wentzel
    Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year - Small PracticeTripleOKLaw
    M&A Team of the YearWebber Wentzel
    Partner of the Year - Mid-Large PracticeKarim S. Anjarwalla, ALN Kenya | Anjarwalla & Khanna
    Partner of the Year - Small PracticeAsmahaney Saad, KTA Advocates
    Private Equity Team of the YearWebber Wentzel
    Private Practice Most Promising Newcomer AwardAlyssa Smith, Webber Wentzel
    Private Practice Rising Star Award - Mid-Large PracticeTracy van der Colff, Baker McKenzie
    Private Practice Rising Star Award - Small PracticeArno Koekemoer, Tiefenthaler Attorneys
    Property and Construction Team of the Year - Mid-Large PracticeDentons
    Property and Construction Team of the Year - Small PracticeTiefenthaler Attorneys
    Restructuring Team of the YearIKM Advocates (DLA Piper Africa)
    Risk & Compliance Department of the YearLaw For All
    Specialist Law Firm of the YearLopes Attorneys
    Tax Team of the YearBowmans
    TMT Team of the YearEversheds Sutherland
    Transportation and Infrastructure Team of the YearBowmans
    NextOptions
