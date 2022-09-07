Winners of the 2022 African Legal Awards

The awards, hosted this year by Law.com International news editor Rose Walker, seek to honour and celebrate Africa's best and brightest legal talent across 41 different categories.
Webber Wentzel was the top performing firm of the evening, earning a total of seven awards including African Law Firm of the Year – Mid Large Practice, as well as the individual award for Private Practice Most Promising Newcomer for Alyssa Smith. Bowmans took home four awards, while the DLA Piper Africa network also collected four awards among its group - including African Network/Alliance of the Year.
Shortlisted in 2021's African Law Firm of the Year – Small Practice category, Pavestones Legal won the coveted award this year.
Baker McKenzie took the awards for Future Generations, supported by Save the Children, and Private Practice Rising Star - Mid-Large Practice for Tracy van der Colff. Also earning two awards each were Fasken and Tiefenthaler Attorneys, with Tiefenthaler's Arno Koekemoer being named Private Practice Rising Star - Small Practice.
|Category
|Winner
|African Law Firm of the Year – Mid Large Practice
|Webber Wentzel
|African Law Firm of the Year – Small Practice
|Pavestones Legal
|African Network/Alliance of the Year
|DLA Piper Africa
|Alternative Service Provider of the Year
|Herbert Smith Freehills
|Banking & Finance Team of the Year - Large Practice
|Allen & Overy
|Banking & Finance Team of the Year - Small-Mid Practice
|Bowmans
|Best Use of Technology
|ALN Kenya | Anjarwalla & Khanna
|Capital Markets Team of the Year
|Bowmans
|Competition and Regulatory Team of the Year
|Fasken
|CSR, Diversity, Transformation and Economic Empowerment Award
|Fasken
|Employment Law Team of the Year
|SAL & Caldeira Advogados (DLA Piper Africa)
|Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Team of the Year - Mid-Large Practice
|Webber Wentzel
|Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Team of the Year - Small Practice
|IKM Advocates (DLA Piper Africa)
|ESG Initiative of the Year
|Webber Wentzel
|Future Generations Award, supported by Save the Children
|Baker McKenzie
|General Counsel of the Year
|Samallie Kiyingi, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)
|In-House Rising Star Award
|Samantha Anderson, Anglo American
|Innovation Award
|Barnard Incorporated Attorneys
|International Law Firm of the Year
|Miranda & Associados
|IP Team of the Year
|ENSafrica
|Legal Department of the Year - Large Team
|Safaricom
|Legal Department of the Year - Small Team
|Tongaat Hulett
|Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year - Large Practice
|Clyde & Co
|Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year - Mid-Sized Practice
|Webber Wentzel
|Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year - Small Practice
|TripleOKLaw
|M&A Team of the Year
|Webber Wentzel
|Partner of the Year - Mid-Large Practice
|Karim S. Anjarwalla, ALN Kenya | Anjarwalla & Khanna
|Partner of the Year - Small Practice
|Asmahaney Saad, KTA Advocates
|Private Equity Team of the Year
|Webber Wentzel
|Private Practice Most Promising Newcomer Award
|Alyssa Smith, Webber Wentzel
|Private Practice Rising Star Award - Mid-Large Practice
|Tracy van der Colff, Baker McKenzie
|Private Practice Rising Star Award - Small Practice
|Arno Koekemoer, Tiefenthaler Attorneys
|Property and Construction Team of the Year - Mid-Large Practice
|Dentons
|Property and Construction Team of the Year - Small Practice
|Tiefenthaler Attorneys
|Restructuring Team of the Year
|IKM Advocates (DLA Piper Africa)
|Risk & Compliance Department of the Year
|Law For All
|Specialist Law Firm of the Year
|Lopes Attorneys
|Tax Team of the Year
|Bowmans
|TMT Team of the Year
|Eversheds Sutherland
|Transportation and Infrastructure Team of the Year
|Bowmans