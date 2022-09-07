Winners of the 2022 African Legal Awards

The ninth annual African Legal Awards found the continent's legal sector gather at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg on Friday 2 September 2022 for the first in-person ceremony in two years.

The awards, hosted this year by Law.com International news editor Rose Walker, seek to honour and celebrate Africa's best and brightest legal talent across 41 different categories.

Webber Wentzel was the top performing firm of the evening, earning a total of seven awards including African Law Firm of the Year – Mid Large Practice, as well as the individual award for Private Practice Most Promising Newcomer for Alyssa Smith. Bowmans took home four awards, while the DLA Piper Africa network also collected four awards among its group - including African Network/Alliance of the Year.

Shortlisted in 2021's African Law Firm of the Year – Small Practice category, Pavestones Legal won the coveted award this year.

Baker McKenzie took the awards for Future Generations, supported by Save the Children, and Private Practice Rising Star - Mid-Large Practice for Tracy van der Colff. Also earning two awards each were Fasken and Tiefenthaler Attorneys, with Tiefenthaler's Arno Koekemoer being named Private Practice Rising Star - Small Practice.

The full list of the African Legal Awards winners 2022