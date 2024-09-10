Legal Law Practice
    African Legal Award winners 2024

    10 Sep 2024
    10 Sep 2024
    The 2024 African Legal Awards, hosted by Law.com International, celebrated the continent's top in-house and private law firms at a gala ceremony at the Houghton Hotel, Johannesburg on 6 September.
    Image:
    Image: Law.com International - African Legal Awards

    This year, Bowmans walked away with seven awards including the coveted title of African Law Firm of the Year, while VdA - Vieira de Almeida was awarded International Law Firm of the Year. DLA Piper Africa took home four awards, having been named African Law Firm of the Year for East, West and Southern Africa, as well as African Network/Alliance of the Year. Webber Wentzel also won four awards, including the Innovation Award. Norton Rose Fulbright and Baker McKenzie took three awards each.

    Two new categories this year honoured Women Leaders in Law - In-House/Vendor, as well as in Private Practice. These were awarded to Seun Timi-Koleolu of Pavestones Legal, and Lili Nupen of Nupen Staude de Vries respectively.

    Former chief justice, Raymond Zondo, was named the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

    "Competition was fierce; and every shortlisted firm or individual ... has shown skill, determination and flair in getting this far. And when it came to selecting the winners, our distinguished panel of judges devoted months to meticulously reviewing each submission, and applying the highest level of care and discernment to select the overall winners," said Habiba Cullen-Jaffar, reporter for Law.com International.

    Bowmans’ chairman and senior partner, Ezra Davids, thanked the African Legal Awards for recognising the firm's contribution: "We are very proud of this recognition of our commitment to Africa and our position as the pre-eminent law firm on the continent. It’s a testament to the value of our ‘one firm’ strategy and approach to growing sustainably in support of our clients."

    The full list of winners for the 2024 African Legal Award:

    In-House Awards

    CategoryWinner
    Legal Department of the Year - Small TeamPepsiCo
    Legal Department of the Year - Large TeamNational Bank of Egypt
    Legal Department of the Year - Banking & FinanceInfrastructure Credit Guarantee Company (InfraCredit)
    General Counsel of the YearCarina Wessels, Alexforbes
    In-House Rising Star AwardMubeen Sablay, PepsiCo
    Risk & Compliance Department of the YearRoche

    Private Practice Awards

    CategoryWinner
    African Law Firm of the YearBowmans
    African Law Firm of the Year – East AfricaDLA Piper Africa
    African Law Firm of the Year – North AfricaDLA Piper Africa
    African Law Firm of the Year – Southern AfricaDLA Piper Africa
    African Law Firm of the Year – West AfricaThiam & Associés
    African Network / Alliance of the YearDLA Piper Africa
    Banking & Finance Team of the Year - Large Sized Firm*Bowmans
    Banking & Finance Team of the Year - Medium Sized FirmDuale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe
    Capital Markets Team of the YearBaker McKenzie
    Competition and Regulatory Team of the YearWebber Wentzel
    Employment Law Team of the YearNorton Rose Fulbright
    Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Team of the Year - Large Firm*Norton Rose Fulbright
    Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Team of the Year - Medium Sized FirmLnP Beyond Legal
    International Law Firm of the YearVdA - Vieira de Almeida
    IP Team of the YearWebber Wentzel
    Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year - Large Sized Firm*Norton Rose Fulbright
    Litigation and Dispute Resolution Team of the Year - Medium Sized FirmLnP Beyond Legal
    M&A Team of the Year - Large Sized Firm*ALN | Anjarwalla & Khanna
    M&A Team of the Year - Medium Sized FirmThiam & Associés
    Partner of the Year – East AfricaPeter Kasanda, Clyde & Co
    Partner of the Year – North AfricaKamal Nasrollah, Baker McKenzie
    Partner of the Year – Southern AfricaRyan Wessels, Bowmans
    Partner of the Year – West AfricaAdeleke Alex-Adedipe, Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe
    Private Equity Team of the YearBowmans
    Private Practice Most Promising Newcomer AwardPuleng Mothabeng, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
    Private Practice Rising Star AwardAriana Issaias, Bowmans
    Property and Construction Team of the YearBowmans
    Restructuring Team of the YearBowmans
    Specialist Law Firm of the YearLopes Attorneys
    Tax Team of the YearWebber Wentzel
    TMT Team of the YearBaker McKenzie
    Transportation and Infrastructure Team of the YearHogan Lovells

    *A large firm is classified by being top 25 in the Africa Top 50 or in the Global 100

    Awards Open to both Private Practice & In-House

    CategoryWinner
    Best Use of TechnologySheria Kiganjani
    CSR, Diversity, Transformation and Economic Empowerment AwardLighthouse Law
    ESG Initiative of the YearSustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Legal Task Force
    Innovation AwardWebber Wentzel
    Women Leaders in Law - In-House/VendorSeun Timi-Koleolu, Pavestones Legal
    Women Leaders in Law - Private PracticeLili Nupen, Nupen Staude de Vries
    Lifetime Achievement AwardChief Justice Raymond Zondo

