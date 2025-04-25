Employer’s Annual Declaration deadline set for 31 May 2025

The deadline for the Employer’s Annual Declaration period has been set as 31 May 2025 by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Photo by olia danilevich via www.pexels.com

The revenue service described the process as an integral part preceding the Personal Income Tax (PIT) Filing Season.

“The information gathered during the Employer Annual Declaration period, the monthly declaration in EMP201 and reconciliation in EMP501 aids SARS to issue taxpayers with accurate auto-assessed or pre-populated Income Tax Returns (ITR12).

“Incomplete or incorrect information will make it difficult for employees to fulfil their tax obligations. Timely distribution of IRP5 and IT3 certificates by employers is extremely important as employees require these certificates to file their ITR12s returns during tax season,” SARS said.

Furthermore, the revenue service has introduced an enhanced e-filing version aimed at enriching the filing experience.

“The latest version comes with improved capability, ensuring a smoother, more efficient reconciliation process. We encourage employers, tax practitioners, and payroll administrators to download the new e@syfile™ Employer v8.0 from the e@syFile download page on www.sars.gov.za before submitting the Employer Annual declarations.

“It is important to note that all employers are required and must submit their Employers Annual Declaration, including those Employers who are not economically active. SARS will hold all Employers liable for the non-compliance of the Employers Annual Declaration submission,” SARS said.