    Finance Taxation & Regulation

    Employer’s Annual Declaration deadline set for 31 May 2025

    The deadline for the Employer’s Annual Declaration period has been set as 31 May 2025 by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).
    25 Apr 2025
    Photo by olia danilevich via
    Photo by olia danilevich via www.pexels.com

    The revenue service described the process as an integral part preceding the Personal Income Tax (PIT) Filing Season.

    “The information gathered during the Employer Annual Declaration period, the monthly declaration in EMP201 and reconciliation in EMP501 aids SARS to issue taxpayers with accurate auto-assessed or pre-populated Income Tax Returns (ITR12).

    “Incomplete or incorrect information will make it difficult for employees to fulfil their tax obligations. Timely distribution of IRP5 and IT3 certificates by employers is extremely important as employees require these certificates to file their ITR12s returns during tax season,” SARS said.

    Furthermore, the revenue service has introduced an enhanced e-filing version aimed at enriching the filing experience.

    “The latest version comes with improved capability, ensuring a smoother, more efficient reconciliation process. We encourage employers, tax practitioners, and payroll administrators to download the new e@syfile™ Employer v8.0 from the e@syFile download page on www.sars.gov.za before submitting the Employer Annual declarations.

    “It is important to note that all employers are required and must submit their Employers Annual Declaration, including those Employers who are not economically active. SARS will hold all Employers liable for the non-compliance of the Employers Annual Declaration submission,” SARS said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Let's do Biz