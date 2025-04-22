CETA chief executive Malusi Shezi dismisses corruption allegations as smear campaign

The Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) has taken note of media reports over the past few months that alleges corruption and misconduct on the part of its board, executives or senior managers, most notably against CEO Malusi Shezi.

The CEO of the Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA)

CETA categorically denies these claims.

The CEO is available to address any questions at the appropriate time and venue, including parliament, the media, our shareholder Ministry of Higher Education and Training, or law enforcement authorities.

The CEO has already fully cooperated with the board, the Portfolio Committee, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) and the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) inquiries and remains committed to doing so in line with his strong ethical leadership and commitment to clean governance and administration.

Under CEO Malusi Shezi, CETA achieved 92% of its annual performance plan targets in the 2023/ 2024 financial year coming from a very low base of 22% before he took over as CEO. The CETA procurement processes had no new irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditures during the same financial year. The Auditor-General issued an unqualified audit conclusion on the 2023/24 performance information, a first time for the CETA.

This stellar record is accompanied by 11% increase in levies revenues; indicating confidence from levy payers. CETA continues to achieve high performance standards, including the unaudited performance at 96% against 2024/25 APP targets.

At its Annual General Meeting (AGM) last year, CETA adopted its five-year strategy for the period from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2030.

The allegations refers to interference with procurement processes; findings by the Auditor-General as well as interference with board nominations. All are baseless and without any merit, and amount to defamation of Shezi’s character and name, are a smear campaign.

It is worth noting that since assuming office in September 2021, Shezi’s mission has been to restore clean governance and eliminate corruption and all its remnant.

Such efforts are bound to be met with resistance and may partly be the reason for all of these claims.

Regarding the Auditor-General’s findings, CETA acknowledges that some of the issues of Discretionary Grants Commitments and a materiality irregularity on a legacy DG projects were raised and have adequately been addressed, including approaching the courts where wrong doings were confirmed, as part of consequence management efforts by CEO Malusi Shezi.

Some of these are legacy matters that predate the CEO’s appointment, and certain audit findings require multiple financial years to resolve.

Most importantly, CETA’s overall audit outcomes have been steadily improving over the past few years and are expected to continue on this trajectory in the current financial year.

The CEO has also faced allegations of interfering with board nominations. Interfering with such a process is impossible in the checks and balances present; a matter which is a preserve of the Minister. The allegations are nothing but a broader smear campaign by some to tarnish Shezi’s good name.

The CEO categorically rejects these claims and would instead like to point out that it is the CEO that raised issues related to board nomination for correction and compliance to the CETA Board and DHET way back.

CETA particularly notes scrutiny from its recognised union, the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU). CETA recognises labour as a critical and valuable stakeholder, but pleads for fairness and openness in all its engagements and adherence to the Recognition Agreement in place.

The CETA and the CEO would like to place on record their commitment to improve governance and administration to serve the construction industry and broader South Africans.

“The allegations are an unwelcome distraction from the good and positive work achieved to date; and will be defeated. We conduct our business and discharge our mandate with integrity and respect to law,” said the CEO.

For enquiries, please contact: CETA Stakeholder Relations on az.oc.atec@snoitalerredlohekats



