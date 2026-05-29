DJ Fresh to host Kaya 959 breakfast show

Kaya 959 has announced that Thato Sikwane, also known as DJ Fresh, will join the station as host of its flagship weekday breakfast show from Monday, 6 July 2026.

DJ Fresh is joining Kaya 959. Source: Supplied.

Long-time producer

Partnering with his long-time on-air collaborator and trusted producer, Thato Mataboge, DJ Fresh will bring his unmistakable energy, wit, authority and connection to audiences across Gauteng every weekday from 06:00 to 09:00.

The station said that with a career spanning more than three decades, he has shaped the sound of breakfast and drive-time radio across stations including YFM, 5FM and Metro FM, while building an extraordinary profile as a DJ, music producer, entrepreneur and live performer.

His move to Kaya 959 brings together one of the country’s most celebrated radio personalities with one of Gauteng’s most dynamic and fast-growing radio brands.

David Tiltmann, acting managing executive at Kaya 959, says: “DJ Fresh is one of the most influential broadcasters South Africa has ever produced. His ability to connect with audiences is unmatched, and his arrival represents an exciting new chapter for Kaya 959.

“We are investing in exceptional talent, exceptional content and exceptional audience experiences. Fresh brings all of that and more. Together with Mataboge, he will create a breakfast show that is intelligent, entertaining, culturally relevant and impossible to ignore.

“For our listeners, this is an exciting new way to start the day. For our commercial partners, it represents an opportunity to engage with a highly attentive audience through premium content delivered by one of radio’s most trusted voices.”

New connection

For DJ Fresh, the move represents a return to the breakfast slot that helped define his career and an opportunity to build a new connection with the Kaya 959 audience: “Breakfast radio has always been special to me because it allows you to become part of people’s daily lives.”

“Kaya 959 has built something unique – a powerful brand, a loyal audience and a strong connection with Gauteng. Thato and I are looking forward to joining an already formidable team of broadcasters and to creating a show that is entertaining, warm, insightful and full of energy.

“This is a reunion 20 years in the making. That’s the last time Mpho Maboi, Thato and myself were on radio together, making this a full circle moment for us. We feel like we’re coming home together and we want to make mornings on Kaya 959 essential listening. We want listeners to feel informed, inspired, entertained and connected every single day.”