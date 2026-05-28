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    Outdoor Network captures commuters with a new digital billboard

    As brands seek to reach high-value consumers in their daily routines, Outdoor Network, a Provantage company, has extended its digital out-of-home (DOOH) footprint with the launch of a new digital billboard on Beyers Naudé Drive, positioned within the busy Randpark Ridge and Randburg commuter corridor.
    Issued by Provantage
    28 May 2026
    28 May 2026
    Outdoor Network captures commuters with a new digital billboard

    The municipality approved placement sits along one of Gauteng’s more consistently high-frequency suburban routes, connecting the residential nodes of Randpark Ridge and Honeydew with the commercial activity of Randburg. The commuter profile along this stretch skews affluent and retail-active, making it a compelling proposition for brands seeking quality audiences beyond the traditional arterial routes.

    Shamy Naidu Outdoor Network Director says: “Suburban corridors like Beyers Naudé Drive represent a significant opportunity for brands to reach audiences that are engaged and primed to respond. We identify placements where commuter frequency, audience quality and line-of-sight combine to maximise message delivery.”

    The new digital screen is positioned along the driver’s natural line of sight, a factor Outdoor Network considers critical in evaluating new sites. In high-speed commuter environments, the effectiveness of a placement is determined by whether the medium is actually seen and not only by traffic volume. The Beyers Naudé Drive site has been selected precisely because it satisfies both criteria.

    The site is projected to deliver almost 320,000 VACs per month, providing advertisers with a measurable and reliable reach metric within a suburban environment that has historically been underserved by large-format digital OOH.

    For marketers and media planners, the launch adds a new node to Outdoor Network’s growing portfolio of suburban digital sites; a category that has attracted increasing interest as brands look to complement high-reach arterial placements with more targeted, contextually relevant environments: “Commuters on Beyers Naudé Drive are typically moving between home and work, running errands or accessing the retail and commercial facilities along the route, a behavioural context that lends itself to both brand awareness and activation-led campaigns.”

    The placement also reflects Outdoor Network’s broader strategic orientation: identifying high-frequency routes in affluent suburban nodes before demand for those sites matures. The combination of digital flexibility, which enables multiple creative executions, daypart targeting and rapid content updates, as well as a proven audience profile, makes this site particularly suited to FMCG, financial services, automotive, and retail brands with a presence or ambition north west of Johannesburg.

    To advertise on the new Beyers Naudé Drive digital billboard or to explore Outdoor Network's growing portfolio of suburban DOOH sites, contact Outdoor Network at az.oc.krowtenroodtuo@ofni or visit www.outdoornetwork.co.za.

    About Outdoor Network

    Outdoor Network is a leading South African roadside outdoor media company, delivering high-impact billboard solutions that connect brands with the right audiences. Specialising in both digital and traditional outdoor advertising, we help brands build awareness, relevance, and long-term brand equity across key commuter and high traffic routes nationwide. Guided by a vision to redefine real-world engagement, Outdoor Network combines trusted media placements with accountable performance and audience insights that drive meaningful impact for advertisers. Through quality infrastructure, strategic reach, and a commitment to innovation, we continue to strengthen the role of outdoor media in building brand presence across South Africa. Learn more at https://www.outdoornetwork.co.za/

    Read more: digital billboard, Provantage
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    Provantage
    Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.
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