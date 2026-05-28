Why AI made your brand your most valuable asset

Here is a thought that should keep agency owners up at night: when a consumer asks an AI assistant what to buy, that assistant already has a preference. It will not tell you that, of course. But the brands it recommends, ranks, and defaults to are not chosen at random. They are chosen by equity.

This is the headline finding buried inside the Kantar BrandZ 2026 Most Valuable Global Brands report, and it deserves considerably more attention than it is currently getting. The combined value of the world's top 100 brands has hit a record $13.1tn, up 22% year-on-year, amid economic volatility, AI disruption and accelerating change. That number alone is remarkable.

What is behind it is the story every agency needs to understand.

Brand is back. Actually, it never left

The agency world spent the better part of a decade chasing performance marketing. Click-through rates, cost-per-acquisition, and last-click attribution. That was not wrong because it produced results.

But the Kantar data makes a brutal point: brands that improved their perceived Meaning and Difference achieved 129% growth in brand value. Those who lost Meaning managed just 80%. The gap is not a rounding error; it is a strategic canyon.

Meaningful Difference (the combination of emotional resonance and distinctive positioning) is the number one predictor of exceptional business returns. Meaningfully Different brands command five times the market penetration today and build the Future Power that compounds over time.

Brands with strong Future Power had a 67% higher growth rate over six years compared to those without it. Kantar's Strong Brands Portfolio has grown its share price by 53% more than the S&P 500 index over the same period. If your agency is still measuring brand health by awareness alone and calling it a win when recognition ticks up, you are reading the wrong map.

The quiet seismic shift

Two things are happening simultaneously in the AI landscape, and most marketing commentary is catching only one.

The first is obvious: AI tools have democratised content production. One CMO interviewed for the report described AI as 'the great creative equaliser'. Production costs are collapsing. Smaller challengers can now compete with big-budget incumbents on content volume and speed. For agency owners, this is both a threat and an opportunity. But it is the conversation everyone is already having.

The second shift is more quietly seismic. As Kantar BrandZ's head Martin Guerriera puts it directly in the report: “The generative AI battle will not be decided by which model is the smartest. It will be decided by which brand people choose.”

We are watching this play out in real time. ChatGPT is now ranked 15th in the global brand rankings, having seen a 285% increase in brand value in just 12 months. Claude ranks 27th with a brand value exceeding $96bn. Both products have capabilities broadly comparable to those of much of their competition. What they have that others lack is brand, and brand is driving adoption at scale.

But here is the piece that truly matters for your clients: AI shopping agents and recommendation engines are beginning to shortlist, select and prioritise products on behalf of consumers.

When an AI agent chooses which software to subscribe to, which supplier to call, which agency to brief, it is not flipping a coin between functionally equivalent options. It draws on the same signals that humans use: familiarity, trust, and emotional resonance.

Brand equity will increasingly determine not just what consumers choose, but what AI chooses for them. Advertising recommendations are already surfacing inside AI chatbots. Pre-existing brand affinity will shape what gets shown, not level the playing field.

The creator economy meets the brand imperative

The Kantar data also illuminates where brand discovery is actually happening. A net 61% of marketers globally plan to increase investment in creators in 2026, with the global creator economy projected to exceed $350bn by 2030. This is not a fad. But the report is admirably blunt about the risk: creator marketing ROI 'varies wildly', and brands chasing trending creators without a coherent brand strategy are, to borrow the report's own phrase, throwing good money after bad.

The brands winning in creator channels are doing so because they have done the hard work upstream. They know what makes them Meaningful and Different. Creators become amplifiers of genuine brand character, not substitutes for it. Without that foundation, agencies are renting attention that will not translate into lasting brand equity. Sophisticated clients will catch on eventually, regardless of what the vanity metrics say.

This is where the creator conversation and the AI conversation converge. Strong brands get chosen by AI agents precisely because they have built depth of advocacy through engaging customer experiences, first-party data relationships and consistent emotional associations. The algorithm rewards what it can measure: trust signals, engagement depth, and preference consistency.

What this means for your agency right now

The implications here are uncomfortable for agencies that have organised themselves primarily around activation, paid media and performance channels. The data is clear: brand building is the work that makes everything else (media spend, creator partnerships, AI-assisted commerce) more efficient. Brands that achieve their strategic marketing objective are 1.6 times as likely to grow their penetration as those that do not.

The AI era does not make brands less relevant. It makes it more so. In an environment of infinite AI-generated content and AI agents making purchasing decisions on consumers' behalf, brands with the deepest emotional architecture and the clearest Meaningful Difference will disproportionately win.

Nearly three-quarters of the Global Top 100 brands saw year-on-year gains in brand value this cycle. Those leading the table, like Google at $1.5tn, Apple at $1.4tn, and Microsoft at $1.1tn, are not just technology platforms. They are the most trusted names in their consumers' daily lives.

Agency owners face a choice. You can continue building the machine that drives clicks and impressions, only to watch clients churn when performance plateaus. Or you can position your agency as the partner that understands how AI is reshaping brand discovery and helps clients build the kinds of brands that win decisively in that new world.

The Kantar BrandZ data is unambiguous. The question is whether the agency industry is willing to read it that way and act accordingly before the window closes.



