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    Digital marketing in South Africa – The best way to reach the right audience

    To take full advantage of digital marketing, businesses must carefully choose where and how they advertise online.
    Issued by Broad Media
    28 May 2026
    28 May 2026
    Digital marketing in South Africa &#x2013; The best way to reach the right audience

    Digital advertising has never been more important for South African businesses to reach their target audience and generate new leads.

    This is because digital advertising allows for a level of audience engagement that traditional marketing cannot provide.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    For example: sponsored articles and banner adverts both let you integrate links that send prospective customers directly to your business’s website.

    To take full advantage of digital marketing, businesses must carefully choose where and how they advertise online.

    You must choose platforms that have high levels of traffic, and they must also match your business’s target audience.

    Additionally, there must be a diversity of marketing solutions to choose from – ensuring you get the best value for your marketing spend.

    For instance, if your business sells appliances, then reviews are a great choice, and if you offer financial services, you may want to share thought leadership in the form of a sponsored article.

    Making the right choices when marketing your products and services will ensure you maximise your marketing spend.

    Business advertising in South Africa

    In South Africa, the best place for businesses to advertise their products and services is BusinessTech, as it is the country’s largest and most influential business news website.

    BusinessTech boasts a monthly readership of over five million South Africans, generating 23 million pageviews.

    These readers trust it to provide them with the information they need to make informed choices for their homes and businesses.

    Businesses can easily book a marketing package on BusinessTech, as our marketing team will handle every part of the process to ensure maximum return on your marketing spend.

    This includes writing and designing content as needed, publishing your content, and promoting the campaign on social media, which includes posts on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

    At the end of the campaign, the marketing team will also send you a results report, showing how well your content performed.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.


    Read more: digital marketing, business advertising
    Share this article
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
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