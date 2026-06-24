Why South Africa’s top companies advertise on BusinessTech

BusinessTech is South Africa’s largest and most trusted business news website, with an impressive audience of over 5.3 million monthly readers.

South Africa’s top companies consistently choose to advertise on BusinessTech, with many booking multiple marketing packages each year.

This is not only thanks to the high returns that BusinessTech marketing packages offer, but also because of how it positions a company as an authoritative figure.

BusinessTech is South Africa’s largest and most trusted business news website, with an impressive audience of over 5.3 million monthly readers.

Businesses that advertise on BusinessTech leverage this reach to position themselves as authoritative industry leaders to their target audiences.

This is essential in the modern market, as South Africans are becoming increasingly discerning with which products and services they choose.

With many industries more competitive than ever before, companies that advertise on BusinessTech stand out from the crowd.

Thanks to this opportunity, the list of top companies that book marketing packages on BusinessTech includes:

Capitec



Discovery



MTN



Standard Bank



Takealot



Liberty



Amazon



RMB



OUTsurance



Google

Many of these brands are long-term partners of BusinessTech and book marketing packages regularly to promote their brands.

Advertise on BusinessTech

A key way BusinessTech can position your business as the best choice for readers is through its wide range of marketing packages.

This includes:

Homepage takeovers and display banners – Enjoy consistent exposure for your business and its services by positioning marketing materials in areas of high traffic.



– Enjoy consistent exposure for your business and its services by positioning marketing materials in areas of high traffic. Sponsored articles and reviews – Highlight the best qualities of your products and services.



– Highlight the best qualities of your products and services. Podcast features – Put your executives on Business Talk to humanise your business.

Each of these marketing products offers unmatched value for South African companies and ensures your business is viewed as the best choice.



