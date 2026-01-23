South Africa
    Thanks to their high return on investment, many leading companies frequently book multiple sponsored articles for their campaigns.
    How BusinessTech sponsored articles help South African companies thrive

    BusinessTech is South Africa’s leading and most influential business news website and the preferred marketing platform for the country’s leading companies.

    One of its most popular marketing packages is sponsored articles, which offer unmatched ROI for companies advertising their products and services.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    This is thanks to BusinessTech’s impressive audience, which consists of over five million monthly readers.

    When advertising to this audience, sponsored articles are particularly popular because they allow companies to promote specific products and services to a targeted audience.

    Thanks to their high return on investment, many leading companies frequently book multiple sponsored articles for their campaigns.

    Book sponsored articles

    BusinessTech’s skilled marketing team will take care of every part of your sponsored article campaign to ensure you enjoy the best possible returns.

    This includes writing the article and designing imagery (if needed), launching the campaign, managing it, and providing a performance report upon its completion.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
