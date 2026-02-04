South Africa
    Smart Money – South Africa's premier investment podcast

    Your business can benefit from Smart Money's large and engaged audience by getting its executives featured on the podcast.
    Issued by Broad Media
    4 Feb 2026
    Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is South Africa’s premier finance and investment podcast.

    This is thanks to its impressive list of guests, who have spoken with Seckam about important industry topics – including banking, investing, cryptocurrency, AI, and more.

    Click here to learn more about getting featured on Smart Money.

    These guests are leaders in their fields – forming a lineup that includes CEOs, portfolio managers, economists, and business owners.

    Hearing from these experts is of massive value to Smart Money’s audience, which is why the podcast continues to grow from strength to strength.

    Get featured on Smart Money

    Your business can benefit from Smart Money’s large and engaged audience by getting its executives featured on the podcast.

    Our marketing team is ready to help you, and will manage the entire process on your behalf.

    This includes scheduling the interview, preparing interview questions, recording and editing the interview, and publishing the interview to our platforms – including the Daily Investor website, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

    We will also send you the full video file to use on your own platforms.

    Click here to learn more about getting featured on Smart Money.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
