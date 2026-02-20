South Africa
    Turn browsers into buyers with expert product reviews on MyBroadband

    MyBroadband’s product reviews add a rich, persuasive narrative to your marketing campaign.
    Issued by Broad Media
    20 Feb 2026
    The most effective way to show South Africans that your products are worth buying is through professional, hands-on product reviews on MyBroadband.

    MyBroadband’s product reviews add a rich, persuasive narrative to your marketing campaign that gives potential buyers in-depth insight into your products.

    Click here to book a product review on MyBroadband.

    This is because our reviews show experienced reviewers using your product or solution in real conditions, evaluating each major feature and documenting their experience – a process that helps to build trust in your offerings.

    What we offer

    MyBroadband offers video reviews and article reviews, which include professional product and lifestyle photos of your product in use.

    Here’s how it works:

    1. Contact our marketing team and book a package.
    2. Send us your product or solution.
    3. We will test it out and produce an article and/or video to promote it
    4. Our team will share the content with you for approval.
    5. Once approved, it will be published to the MyBroadband website and our social media channels.

    Book today

    The MyBroadband team has extensive experience reviewing a wide range of products and solutions, from consumer tech and smart home devices to enterprise-grade systems and specialised equipment.

    Our product reviews provide a trusted perspective that South Africans rely on when making purchasing decisions, answering the questions consumers ask in their heads but can’t always find answers to.

    They provide context and reassurance about performance, real-world experience, and features.

    Click here to book a product review on MyBroadband.

    Read more: MyBroadband, Broad Media
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
