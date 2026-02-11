South Africa
Marketing & Media Online Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaBrave GroupAdvertising Media ForumClockworkOur Salad MixCaxton MediaKLAPrimedia BroadcastingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingConverge AfricaCan!doGL events South Africa PTY (LTD)NielsenIQMotherland OMNiAlgoa FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Why South Africa’s top companies advertise on BusinessTech

    Our skilled marketing team will help you reach your target audience.
    Issued by Broad Media
    11 Feb 2026
    11 Feb 2026
    Why South Africa&#x2019;s top companies advertise on BusinessTech

    South Africa’s top companies all have one thing in common when trying to reach their target audience – they advertise on BusinessTech.

    They choose BusinessTech because it is South Africa’s largest business news website, with an influential audience of over five million monthly readers.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    The majority of these readers are the primary decision-makers in their businesses and homes, making them the ideal audience for high-impact marketing.

    Reach this audience

    BusinessTech helps companies reach this audience through various advertising products, which include everything from homepage takeovers and banner adverts to sponsored articles and video content.

    For example: homepage takeovers, category takeovers, and banner ads position your marketing visuals in high-traffic areas of the website, providing consistent exposure to BusinessTech’s impressive audience.

    Sponsored articles and review videos put your products and solutions on display in front of BusinessTech’s influential audience, helping to build trust in your business.

    Interviews on Business Talk with Michael Avery then help to build trust while enabling your executives and business leaders to share their insights.

    The consistently high returns these advertising options offer have led many South African companies to trust their marketing needs to BusinessTech – and they keep coming back.

    Choose BusinessTech

    Our skilled marketing team will help you reach this influential audience – managing your campaign to deliver unmatched ROI.

    This includes writing and designing content as needed, running your campaign, and reporting on the results.

    This approach guarantees excellent results for businesses that choose to book with BusinessTech – which is why South Africa’s biggest companies keep returning.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    Read more: BusinessTech, Michael Avery, Broad Media, My Broadband
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz