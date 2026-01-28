South Africa’s biggest technology podcast is set for a massive 2026

Since launching in June 2020, the podcast has grown to become South Africa’s most-watched technology podcast, reaching millions of views.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s biggest and most popular technology podcast, and it is heading into 2026 with strong momentum and exciting plans.

Since launching in June 2020, the podcast has grown to become South Africa’s most-watched technology podcast, reaching millions of views.

It reached an impressive one million views within six months of its launch and smashed the three million views milestone just two years later in 2022.

That growth accelerated as What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou first crossed the seven million views mark and then the eight million views mark in 2025.

A proven podcast for industry leaders

During this time, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou has established itself as a trusted podcast for in-depth conversations with the executives shaping South Africa’s digital economy.

Audiences tune in to hear candid insights from senior leaders across the ICT, banking, telecommunications, cloud services, cybersecurity, and emerging technology sectors – and What’s Next delivers.

It has earned its reputation by consistently serving thoughtful, relevant discussions with decision-makers who are driving change in their industries.

Host Aki Anastasiou’s informed and detail-focused interview style has been a key part of this success, encouraging guests to share practical insights, strategic thinking, and real-world experience.

Big plans for 2026

2026 is shaping up to be one of the podcast’s most active and exciting years yet.

What’s Next will continue to expand, including discussions on cloud computing, cybersecurity, connectivity, fintech, and digital transformation – alongside broader conversations about leadership and innovation.

New episodes and series are already in development for 2026, with an emphasis on featuring executives from businesses of all sizes.

The goal remains the same, however: to give audiences access to meaningful conversations with the people shaping the country’s technology landscape.

If you would like to feature your executive on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, or explore sponsorship opportunities for upcoming series, contact the MyBroadband marketing team.

