Sustainability Talks podcast series sponsored by RMB – now live

    Issued by Broad Media
    4 Mar 2026
    4 Mar 2026
    A new podcast series, Sustainability Talks, is now live and is a must-watch for anyone involved in the South African sustainability ecosystem.

    The new series, presented in partnership with BusinessTech, is sponsored by RMB – a leading African Corporate and Investment Bank.

    Top experts from RMB and beyond will unpack the factors that can move the local and global economies from their carbon-heavy realities to a net-zero ambition.

    These industry leaders will highlight that sustainability cannot be all talk – it must be anchored in meaningful capital, strategy, and accountability.

    If you are a business leader, investor, policymaker, or sustainability professional who wants the latest insights into sustainability, this is a podcast you must watch.

    Engaging interviews

    Sustainability Talks – sponsored by RMB – is presented by respected host Michael Avery.

    It covers a wealth of important topics, including the latest sustainability innovations, transition finance, social financing, carbon credits, and adaptation finance.

    These topics will be covered by experts such as:

    • Nigel Beck – head of Sustainable Finance and ESG at RMB
    • Vukile Davidson – chief director of Financial Sector Policy at National Treasury
    • Tshepo Ntsane – Sustainable Finance transactor at RMB
    • Ndaba Mpofu – managing director and head of Financial Services, Debt, and Trade Finance at British International Investment
    • Cobus Truter – co-founder of IndluLiving
    • Nikki Griffith – Sustainable Finance transactor at RMB
    • Toby Campbell-Colquhoun – head of Carbon Markets at RMB
    • Franz Rentel – managing director for South Africa at Anthesis Group
    • Abel Sakhua – chief sustainability officer at Sanlam

    Follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and the dedicated Business Talk website.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
