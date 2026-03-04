Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Sustainability Talks podcast series sponsored by RMB – now live
A new podcast series, Sustainability Talks, is now live and is a must-watch for anyone involved in the South African sustainability ecosystem.
The new series, presented in partnership with BusinessTech, is sponsored by RMB – a leading African Corporate and Investment Bank.
Top experts from RMB and beyond will unpack the factors that can move the local and global economies from their carbon-heavy realities to a net-zero ambition.
These industry leaders will highlight that sustainability cannot be all talk – it must be anchored in meaningful capital, strategy, and accountability.
If you are a business leader, investor, policymaker, or sustainability professional who wants the latest insights into sustainability, this is a podcast you must watch.
Engaging interviews
Sustainability Talks – sponsored by RMB – is presented by respected host Michael Avery.
It covers a wealth of important topics, including the latest sustainability innovations, transition finance, social financing, carbon credits, and adaptation finance.
These topics will be covered by experts such as:
- Nigel Beck – head of Sustainable Finance and ESG at RMB
- Vukile Davidson – chief director of Financial Sector Policy at National Treasury
- Tshepo Ntsane – Sustainable Finance transactor at RMB
- Ndaba Mpofu – managing director and head of Financial Services, Debt, and Trade Finance at British International Investment
- Cobus Truter – co-founder of IndluLiving
- Nikki Griffith – Sustainable Finance transactor at RMB
- Toby Campbell-Colquhoun – head of Carbon Markets at RMB
- Franz Rentel – managing director for South Africa at Anthesis Group
- Abel Sakhua – chief sustainability officer at Sanlam
Follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and the dedicated Business Talk website.
- Sustainability Talks podcast series sponsored by RMB – now live04 Mar 11:54
- Turn browsers into buyers with expert product reviews on MyBroadband20 Feb 09:57
- Why South Africa’s top companies advertise on BusinessTech11 Feb 11:46
- Smart Money – South Africa’s premier investment podcast04 Feb 10:42
- South Africa’s biggest technology podcast is set for a massive 202628 Jan 11:48