Sustainability Talks podcast series sponsored by RMB – now live

Top experts from RMB and beyond will unpack the factors that can move the local and global economies from their carbon-heavy realities to a net-zero ambition.

A new podcast series, Sustainability Talks, is now live and is a must-watch for anyone involved in the South African sustainability ecosystem.

The new series, presented in partnership with BusinessTech, is sponsored by RMB – a leading African Corporate and Investment Bank.

Top experts from RMB and beyond will unpack the factors that can move the local and global economies from their carbon-heavy realities to a net-zero ambition.

These industry leaders will highlight that sustainability cannot be all talk – it must be anchored in meaningful capital, strategy, and accountability.

If you are a business leader, investor, policymaker, or sustainability professional who wants the latest insights into sustainability, this is a podcast you must watch.

Engaging interviews

Sustainability Talks – sponsored by RMB – is presented by respected host Michael Avery.

It covers a wealth of important topics, including the latest sustainability innovations, transition finance, social financing, carbon credits, and adaptation finance.

These topics will be covered by experts such as:

Nigel Beck – head of Sustainable Finance and ESG at RMB



– head of Sustainable Finance and ESG at RMB Vukile Davidson – chief director of Financial Sector Policy at National Treasury



– chief director of Financial Sector Policy at National Treasury Tshepo Ntsane – Sustainable Finance transactor at RMB



– Sustainable Finance transactor at RMB Ndaba Mpofu – managing director and head of Financial Services, Debt, and Trade Finance at British International Investment



– managing director and head of Financial Services, Debt, and Trade Finance at British International Investment Cobus Truter – co-founder of IndluLiving



– co-founder of IndluLiving Nikki Griffith – Sustainable Finance transactor at RMB



– Sustainable Finance transactor at RMB Toby Campbell-Colquhoun – head of Carbon Markets at RMB



– head of Carbon Markets at RMB Franz Rentel – managing director for South Africa at Anthesis Group



– managing director for South Africa at Anthesis Group Abel Sakhua – chief sustainability officer at Sanlam

Follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and the dedicated Business Talk website.



