BizTrends2026 | Terres d’Afrique's Dr. Stephan Helary: African superfoods reshape hospitality

Across South Africa’s hospitality landscape, chefs, mixologists, and wellness curators are increasingly turning to African superfoods: indigenous botanicals that combine nutritional power, cultural heritage, and climate resilience.

From baobab fruit to Bambara groundnut, these ingredients are shaping menus, spa rituals, and guest experiences in ways that connect guests to Africa’s ancestral knowledge.

Wellness before it was a trend

Long before industrialisation, African communities relied on wild botanicals, ancient grains, and medicinal plants not just to survive, but to thrive.

Rooibos harvested by the Khoisan, sorghum brewed into nutrient-rich beers, and marula fruit used for food and skincare were part of a holistic approach to wellness.

Today, these ingredients are being rediscovered in culinary and wellness contexts, not as trends, but as part of a lineage of knowledge that offers tried and trusted benefits for health and wellness.

Indigenous ingredients shaping modern menus

Certain under-recognised African botanicals are gaining traction for their versatility, nutritional value, and storytelling potential.

Baobab fruit, for example, is tangy, vitamin-rich, and packed with antioxidants, and is increasingly appearing in smoothies, desserts, cocktails, and wellness treatments.

The Bambara groundnut, a climate-resilient legume with exceptional protein content, is ideal for plant-forward dishes and sustainable menu planning.

Celebrating forgotten foods

Wild greens and heritage staples such as morogo and indigenous taro, historically overlooked, are now celebrated for their nutritional profile and resilience.

Fynbos and indigenous herbs, including buchu, African wormwood, and wild sage, offer aromatic and medicinal qualities that are being incorporated into teas, infused oils, and spa rituals.

Where nutrition meets narrative

African botanicals are as much about narrative as nutrition. These plants carry memory, culture, and resilience.

In Indigenous communities, recipes are not just instructions; they are history, spirituality, and cultural connection. When hotels or restaurants incorporate these ingredients thoughtfully, they offer guests more than flavour; they offer a story.

A natural fit for conscious hospitality

As global consumers increasingly seek authenticity, sustainability, and wellness, African botanicals provide a unique solution. Their natural resilience supports climate-friendly agriculture, while their bioactive properties deliver meaningful wellness benefits.

For hospitality operators, integrating these ingredients offers both differentiation and purpose-driven storytelling, helping guests engage with Africa’s rich cultural heritage and making a real positive impact on wellness.

Not a trend, but a movement

Experts see African botanicals becoming central to sustainable cuisine, spa treatments, and immersive hospitality experiences.

With careful and sustainable sourcing and respect for tradition, these superfoods can elevate menus and wellness offerings while supporting rural communities and preserving biodiversity.

This is not a fleeting trend; it is a movement toward honouring Africa’s botanical heritage responsibly.

African superfoods are redefining how the hospitality industry approaches nutrition, wellness, and guest experience, turning every dish and treatment into a meaningful connection with Africa’s natural and cultural legacy.