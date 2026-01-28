Woolies takes Grand Prix Gold as best in-house agency at ICMA's

Woolworths South Africa made a big splash at the International Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) in London, receiving the Grand Prix Gold for Best In-house Agency.

The award recognises Woolworths’ distinctive approach to brand-owned storytelling, underpinned by an integrated in-house content model and a strong long-standing partnership with Media24 Advertising & Content Marketing (ACM).

In addition to being named Best In-house Agency, Woolworths received further accolades for its purpose-led campaign This Apple Can Save the World:

Gold: Best Purpose-Led Content

Silver: Best Use of Innovative Technology

“Our content marketing team exists to tell the stories that make Woolworths the most-loved brand in South Africa” says Cathy Lund, executive content director at Woolworths. “As an in-house team, we unite business strategy, brand, creative and content expertise around a single mission: delivering audience-first storytelling that is strategically grounded, creatively ambitious and commercially effective,” she explains. “Being recognised as Best In-house Agency at the ICMA validates the model we’ve built – one that blends deep business integration with creative leadership and partners who help us bring that vision to life with excellence and scale,” she adds.

Embedded within the Woolworths business, the content marketing team leads a broad content ecosystem spanning owned platforms as well as partner-produced properties such as Woolworths Taste and the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards, developed in collaboration with Media24 ACM.

This in-house model enables close alignment with product, trading and seasonal priorities, while ensuring a consistent brand experience for customers.

The strength of Woolworths’ content ecosystem was further highlighted by multiple awards for Woolworths Taste, produced by Media24 ACM, which received six accolades across key categories:

Silver: Best Use of Social Media for Woolworths Taste's social channels

Silver: Best Use of Imagery for Woolworths Taste – Our Best Ever Christmas

Bronze: Best Use of SEO for Woolworths Taste – Making Culture Visible

Bronze: Best Use of Monetised Content for Woolworths Taste – Ottolenghi campaign

Silver: Content Person of the Year for Katharine Pope (Media24)

Bronze: Best Inter-Company Engagement for Woolworths Shop Talk (Internal Comms)

See the rest of the winners here.