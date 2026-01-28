BizTrends2026 | Reddam House's Mathew Kirkland: Personalised learning is shifting from theory to reality

Personalised learning has been discussed for years as a future aspiration, but it is only recently that classrooms have begun to feel the impact of what it can offer. Advances in adaptive software, the rise of hybrid learning models and a cultural shift in how young people engage with technology are creating new possibilities for teaching and learning.

Mathew Kirkland, senior Life Sciences educator at Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard

These developments are not replacing traditional education. Instead, they are expanding it in ways that make learning more responsive, more flexible and more meaningful.

As schools prepare for 2026 and beyond, the central challenge is clear. How do we build learning environments that recognise each student’s pace, strengths and interests while still maintaining structure and rigour?

The emerging trends suggest that personalised learning will be a defining feature of the next decade, provided schools approach it with intention rather than novelty.

A global shift towards learner agency

Education researchers have been tracking the transition from one-size-fits-all instruction to more agency-driven learning for several years. The OECD’s Education at a Glance report (2024) highlights a growing move towards flexible learning pathways, particularly in systems where hybrid models have matured. Students perform better when they are given some control over how they engage with content and when they can revise material at their own pace.

This aligns with what many educators are observing firsthand. Learners are becoming more accustomed to digital environments that invite participation, curiosity and self-direction. They are using adaptive mathematics platforms, collaborative writing tools and online enrichment courses as part of their normal routines. These tools offer immediate feedback, helping students understand their own progress more clearly than traditional grading alone.

The goal of personalised learning is not to isolate students but to give them a stronger sense of ownership. When students feel responsible for their learning, they become more engaged and more confident.

Hybrid classrooms are becoming the new normal

Blended or hybrid learning has grown significantly since the pandemic, but its long-term value is now becoming clearer. A hybrid classroom does not push learning online. Instead, it creates a relationship between in-person instruction and digital extension that enhances both.

Unesco’s Global Education Monitoring Report (2024) notes that hybrid approaches have been most successful when they allow students to revisit lessons, consolidate their understanding and prepare for more complex tasks during class time. This structure benefits learners who need more time as well as those who are ready to move ahead.

In practice, this might mean a student learns the foundational theory of a concept at home through a short video or digital reading. Classroom time can then be used for problem-solving, discussion or application. The effect is a shift away from passive listening towards active engagement.

For teachers, this model allows greater differentiation. They can focus on guiding, questioning and supporting rather than repeating content. It also helps identify learning gaps earlier, making intervention more targeted and timely.

Gamification and micro-credentials are gaining traction

Research into gamification has shown promising results in improving motivation and engagement, particularly among younger learners. A review published by the European Journal of Contemporary Education (2022) found that gamified tasks often increase participation and persistence, especially when they involve clear goals and immediate feedback.

Gamification is not about turning school into a game. It is about using the mechanics that make games compelling – progress tracking, challenge levels, collaboration and reward systems – to promote deeper learning behaviour. For many students, especially those who struggle with longer attention spans or conventional assessment formats, these elements can make learning feel more achievable.

Micro-credentials are another emerging trend. They give students recognition for mastering specific skills, often linked to digital literacy, creativity or problem-solving. HolonIQ’s Global Education Market Outlook (2025) notes growing interest in credential-based learning, driven by industry demand for demonstrable skills rather than broad subject labels.

For schools, micro-credentials offer a way to recognise achievements that traditional systems might overlook. For students, they provide a sense of progress and evidence of capability that extends beyond academic marks.

The challenge: Culture, not technology

Personalised learning does not succeed simply because new tools are available. It requires a cultural shift in classrooms, schools and communities.

Teachers need time to experiment, evaluate and refine their strategies. According to UNESCO’s ICT Competency Framework for Teachers (2018), meaningful digital integration depends far more on teacher confidence than on device availability. Schools must therefore create supportive environments where experimentation is welcomed and small failures are seen as part of the learning process.

Parents also play an important role. Personalised learning may look different from traditional schooling, and strong communication is needed to build trust and understanding. When families see that these approaches strengthen rather than replace core academic skills, support grows quickly.

Finally, students themselves must be guided in how to manage increased autonomy. Self-paced learning does not mean unstructured learning. Strong routines, clear expectations and consistent follow-through are essential.

The most successful personalised learning systems are those that balance flexibility with responsibility.

Personalisation as a pathway to confidence

The real value of personalised learning lies not in the technology, but in the confidence it helps students build. When learners understand how they learn best, when they feel equipped to ask questions, and when they see progress that reflects their own effort, they develop independence that stays with them long after school.

The future of education will not be defined by tools alone. It will be shaped by how thoughtfully we use them to help students discover their strengths and navigate challenges. Personalised learning offers a way to achieve this while keeping human connection at the centre.

If schools can make this shift with care, the next decade may see a generation of students who are not only more digitally fluent, but also more self-aware, more resilient and more prepared for a changing world.