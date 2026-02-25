BizTrends2026 | M&C Saatchi Abel’s Dylan Kruger: The end of “social” media; the start of Africa’s build era

The internet we grew up with is over. The clearest signal? 2026 didn’t bring marginal change — it brought a reset. Tariff shocks, visa clampdowns, and the rising cost of living have tightened African pockets and split diaspora families. The “global” web now feels less global, more gated.

Dylan Kruger, managing partner: Africa Network, M+C Saatchi Abel says 2026 is a wake-up call for a continent ready to lead (Image supplied)

And that’s our cue.

This is Africa’s moment to stop renting our future and start owning it — in code, in culture, and in commerce.

Digital sovereignty is rewriting the map

Across the world, regions are rethinking dependency on foreign digital rails. Europe is accelerating moves to reduce reliance on US tech stacks and payment networks.

Asia has already built parallel, locally governed platforms at scale.

The world is consolidating into three digital zones — the Americas, Europe, and Asia — each bending infrastructure to local needs, values, and security priorities.

Africa cannot be the only region defined by consumption instead of creation. Digital sovereignty isn’t isolation — it’s insurance. It’s the ability to choose, to compete, and to protect our data, our supply chains, and our citizens’ digital rights on our terms.

The algorithm killed “social”

Once, social media connected you to your people. Today, the feed connects you to the platform’s priorities.

Algorithms drown out friends and family with a firehose of recommended content; AI now floods the stream with infinite, placeless noise.

The result? Social has morphed into an ad rail — optimised for attention, not community.

That’s not a crisis. It’s clarity.

If “social” won’t be social, then Africa should build what the world no longer offers: trusted, human-centred networks designed for real connection, real problem-solving, and real economic mobility.

The African fit beats one-size-fits-none

Across the continent, proof points are everywhere.

Nigerian studios are exporting animation and comic IP rooted in African mythologies — made for us, resonant with the world.

Rwanda’s drone delivery has redefined medication access in rural geographies.

Kenyan brands are rewriting what premium means — not imported gloss, but excellence engineered for African conditions.

These aren’t exceptions; they’re signals.

Consumers are choosing platforms, products, and communities that fit African realities — data-light, payments-flexible, mobile-native, locally moderated, culturally intuitive.

Call it Trybalism (new age, not old school): tighter, values-aligned communities solving real needs at human scale.<

h2>From audience to owner: A PR-corrective for brands

If you operate in Africa, the playbook is simple: localise value, not just messaging. Build with, not for. Replace “market penetration” vanity with “household problem-solved” outcomes.

Design for the Africa fit • Offline-to-online journeys that honour cash, USSD, and agent networks.

• Products that thrive in low-bandwidth, low-power contexts.

Shift spend from global attention to local trust • Fund community moderators, vernacular creators, and hyperlocal partners.

Co-build infrastructure • Payment rails, identity, last-mile logistics — be a builder, not just a buyer.< li> Data dignity by default • Store locally, govern transparently, protect fiercely.

Price the reality• Tiered offers, sachet models, durable value — dignity is the new premium.

What we build now decides who we become

Africa doesn’t need permission to lead. We need focus. The next platforms of consequence will not be louder; they will be closer.

Closer to the farmer who needs market prices before dawn.

Closer to the nurse who needs inventory certainty, not a dashboard.

Closer to young talent who need skills, gigs, and safe digital spaces — not more noise.

If the last decade made Africa an audience, the next three years must make Africa an owner.

A clear call to action

To policymakers: fast-track digital sovereignty — data residency, open APIs, fair competition, and startup-friendly procurement.



To investors: back African infrastructure, not just African interfaces.



To global platforms: partner locally with humility — or prepare to be bypassed.



To African founders and creators: build loud, build lean, build together.

The end of “social media as we know it” isn’t a eulogy. It’s a briefing.

The world is reorganising. Algorithms have abandoned intimacy.

Regions are ringfencing their futures. And African consumers are making hard trade-offs every day.

Let’s meet them with solutions that respect their reality and multiply their possibility. Not tomorrow. Now.