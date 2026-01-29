BizTrends2026 | Breadbin Productions' Garon Campbell: Africa will lead the AI creative revolution

Africa is about to surprise the world. Not because we have more resources, but because we’ve never had the luxury of relying on them. The countries that win in an AI-driven creative economy are the ones that adapt fast, move lean and build without legacy baggage.

Garon Campbell is the founder and director of Breadbin Productions.

That describes African studios far more accurately than the giant film ecosystems in the US, UK or Europe. As traditional markets wrestle with union structures, outdated workflows and massive overheads, Africa is stepping straight into a new creative era built around speed, experimentation and AI-first production.

The hype is gone. What’s left is real.

Two years ago, AI was trapped in a hype cycle. Everyone expected sentient scripts, perfect characters and one-click films. None of that arrived. What did arrive were powerful, practical tools that quietly solved real problems. Image upscaling. Rotoscoping. Dubbing. Re-aging. Translation. Rendering optimisation. Previs. Shot prototyping. Semantic search. Every headache in the production pipeline began to crack.

This is the shift that matters in 2026.

AI is no longer the magic trick.

AI is the infrastructure.

And in Africa, infrastructure changes everything.

Craft gets automated. Creativity becomes the advantage.

A misconception still lingers in creative circles: that AI threatens human imagination. The irony is that AI is terrible at story. It cannot understand psychology, culture, theme or meaning. It cannot make the zero-to-one leap that creates something truly new. But it is exceptional at everything in the production pipeline that slows creative people down.

The craft layer shifts from a bottleneck to a boost.

The creative layer becomes the place where real competitive advantage lives.

Lookbooks that once took a week now take an afternoon.

Lighting tests happen in your lounge before they happen on set.

Directors can explore visual ideas for a few hundred rand before committing thousands.

Teams can iterate scenes endlessly without burning budget.

For African creatives, this is liberation.

We finally get to focus on the idea, not the obstacles.

Small hybrid teams will outperform traditional productions

The creative studio of 2026 is not a giant engine with 60 people in a boardroom. It’s a tight, multidisciplinary group who understand both story and technology. African teams have been operating like this for years out of necessity. AI turns this necessity into an advantage.

Hybrid directors who can move between ideation, visualisation and execution now thrive.

Generalists who understand multiple parts of the pipeline rise quickly.

Creatives who can prompt, test and prototype visually will outpace those who can’t.

This is the real shift.

Human-led, AI-powered teams will outperform big traditional productions on cost, speed and creative exploration.

Not in theory. In reality.

Unreal, virtual production and AI become the African production stack

Global studios are gradually merging generative AI, real-time engines and virtual production. In Africa, we are not gradually merging. We are jumping straight in. Unreal has become the operating system of modern content, and generative AI feeds that ecosystem with look-dev, texturing, previs and worldbuilding. The combination is powerful because it fits our context.

High-end looks without high-end budgets.

Big ideas without big departments.

Faster iteration without sacrificing ambition.

What other markets treat as an upgrade, Africa treats as a starting point.

So instead of adding AI to a 50 year old industry, we are building a future-first industry from day one.

We are not modernising anything.

We are constructing the next version of the creative industry with none of the old clutter in the way.

AI reduces risk. Risk reduction creates diversity.

When production costs drop, the industry stops relying on the same stories and the same formulas. Yves Bergquist made this clear. When risk goes down, studios greenlight new voices.

If the world wants more diverse creative perspectives, this is where they will come from.

From the places where creativity was never the problem. Only resources were. AI shifts that balance.

The era of African reinvention

The West is paying to maintain an old system. Africa is paying to skip it. This single difference is why 2026 will look very different on our continent. AI solves the expensive parts of production, not the meaningful parts. It supercharges the craft so we can put more time, energy and attention into story, performance and emotional connection.

Creativity is still human.

Vision is still human.

Meaning is still human.

AI simply removes the weight that held African creatives back. In 2026, Africa will not be catching up. Africa will be leading.