#BizTrends2026 | VML’s Tomorrow’s Commerce: Technology isn’t slowing down but the humans are rebelling
On one side, AI and automation are rapidly reshaping the world of commerce, as AI moves from assistant to agent.
The other branch shows that, for every boardroom-sanctioned trend technology enables, there’s an anti-trend that’s stubbornly, nonsensically human.
3 trends and anti -trends
- Agency override
Even in the optional cookies and PoPI era, AI-enabled data processing means personalisation like never before, allowing customers to feel seen and… somewhat stalked. Humans are rebelling by pushing back against hyper-curated nudges and are seeking out surprise, spontaneity and serendipity.
Unpredictability has become attractive and wild buying is on the rise. “When AI knows us too well, a human reflex kicks in,” explains the 2026 Tomorrow’s Commerce report.
“Psychology calls it reactance – a built-in drive to restore freedom when we feel steered. Pair that with novelty-seeking (we’re wired to chase surprise), and you get ‘agency override’: purchases made to assert selfhood, defy prediction and feel alive.”
Brand opportunities: The authors recommend designing for agency – offering customers periodic, intentional escapes from the personalisation machine that restore a sense of autonomy and identity for customers. This could take the form of mystery boxes or surprise pop-ups IRL, or shuffle discovery mode online. The key is to be ethical – honest, transparent, no trickery.
- De-commerce
With so many ways to buy and the gap between discovery and delivery getting ever smaller, shopping has never been easier or more convenient. But customers are looking for ways to get rid of stuff. “In a world overflowing with products, having too much creates its own stresses,” note the authors of the 2026 Tomorrow’s Commerce report.
“Limited space and too much clutter are barriers to buying more. Consumers are increasingly looking for help getting rid of old possessions in a smart and ethical way.”
Companies that help people “un-buy” things build trust with customers, according to the report.
- Digital-to-physical archiving
When last did you print photographs for an album? Cloud-based storage makes archiving of everything from memories to important documents cheaper, more convenient and in many cases, more secure.
But imagine losing your entire digital existence because a technology became obsolete or privacy rules made it inaccessible. As digital storage options become more plentiful, the future of archiving is going physical.
“‘Digital-to-Physical Legacy Archiving’ is about brands offering services to counter this – not byreturning to paper and storage discs or tapes, but by transforming your digital footprint intolasting physical objects and artworks,” say the report authors.
“In that sense, it’s about more than just storage and retention; it’s about creating tangible proof of your life and relationships that can be passed down through generations.”
Brand opportunities: Buy-back and trade-in schemes incentivise customers to return unwanted goods, while creating a supply line for recommerce. Repair services introduce new revenue opportunities. Partnering with local repair or recycling companies supports the local economy.
Brands opportunities: This isn’t about storage alone. It’s about creating tangible proof of your life and relationships that can be passed down through generations like a treasured family heirloom. Prioritise craft and innovation by working with artists and artisans to create durable designs that are worthy of carrying a legacy.
How brands can prepare for the future of commerce
Being future-ready in today’s commerce landscape means preparing equally well on two fronts. Leaders must optimise for agents and robots by making offers easy for them to understand and trust: use structured product data, reliable feeds or APIs, and clearly show where information comes from and how claims are verified.
Tighten logistics so fulfilment can be predicted: improve delivery slot accuracy, enable local pickup, and make returns simple. Carefully test agent-driven commerce, such as automatic re-ordering or machine-negotiated terms, with clear customer consent and the ability for humans to step in.
Make sure there is a solid AI ethics and governance policy in place. Simultaneously, think human first – with stores designed to foster a sense of community, introducing repair, reuse or exchange programmes, and by giving customers agency.
There are 20 key insights in the 2026 Tomorrow’s Commerce report. Download the full report here.