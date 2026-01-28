BizTrends2026 | VML’s Tomorrow’s Commerce: Technology isn’t slowing down but the humans are rebelling

The ninth edition of VML’s Tomorrow’s Commerce report looks to shopper behaviour in 2026 and far beyond. The big take-out? Technology isn’t slowing down, but the humans are rebelling (Image supplied)

On one side, AI and automation are rapidly reshaping the world of commerce, as AI moves from assistant to agent.

The other branch shows that, for every boardroom-sanctioned trend technology enables, there’s an anti-trend that’s stubbornly, nonsensically human.

Agency override Even in the optional cookies and PoPI era, AI-enabled data processing means personalisation like never before, allowing customers to feel seen and… somewhat stalked. Humans are rebelling by pushing back against hyper-curated nudges and are seeking out surprise, spontaneity and serendipity. Unpredictability has become attractive and wild buying is on the rise. “When AI knows us too well, a human reflex kicks in,” explains the 2026 Tomorrow’s Commerce report. “Psychology calls it reactance – a built-in drive to restore freedom when we feel steered. Pair that with novelty-seeking (we’re wired to chase surprise), and you get ‘agency override’: purchases made to assert selfhood, defy prediction and feel alive.” Brand opportunities: The authors recommend designing for agency – offering customers periodic, intentional escapes from the personalisation machine that restore a sense of autonomy and identity for customers. This could take the form of mystery boxes or surprise pop-ups IRL, or shuffle discovery mode online. The key is to be ethical – honest, transparent, no trickery.

De-commerce With so many ways to buy and the gap between discovery and delivery getting ever smaller, shopping has never been easier or more convenient. But customers are looking for ways to get rid of stuff. “In a world overflowing with products, having too much creates its own stresses,” note the authors of the 2026 Tomorrow’s Commerce report. “Limited space and too much clutter are barriers to buying more. Consumers are increasingly looking for help getting rid of old possessions in a smart and ethical way.” Companies that help people “un-buy” things build trust with customers, according to the report.

Brand opportunities: Buy-back and trade-in schemes incentivise customers to return unwanted goods, while creating a supply line for recommerce. Repair services introduce new revenue opportunities. Partnering with local repair or recycling companies supports the local economy.