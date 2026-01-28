Subscribe & Follow
#NewBizPressOffice: Meet Actorvate, influencer marketing and UGC experts
Tell us about our company, who you are and what you do:
Actorvate Influencer Marketing is a full-service influencer marketing agency based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company specialises in connecting brands with the right creators, ranging from nano influencers to macro and celebrity influencers. Actorvate also focuses on user-generated content (UGC) to help brands meet marketing goals. With over 10 years of experience, Actorvate designs and executes influencer campaigns across multiple social platforms that are tailored to brand objectives and driven by strategic insights.
Your core services/area of expertise:
- Creative Influencer strategy and end-to-end campaign management
- Influencer vetting, sourcing and selection
- Paid media amplification of influencer content
- User-generated content (UGC) creation and production
- Influencer briefing, contracting and payments
- Post-campaign reporting, analytics and insights
Your core values:
- Expertise: always staying ahead of trends and industry developments
- Creativity: we want content to stand out
- Data-driven execution: we use insights to guide strategy and measure success
- Reputation: Leverage our excellent relationships within the creator community
- Collaboration: we work closely with brands and creators to achieve shared goals
Your company’s greatest achievements:
Actorvate has successfully delivered influencer campaigns for leading local and international brands including Standard Bank, Clarins, J.C. Le Roux, BIC, Mondelez, Mars, Ring, Sanlam and Famous Brands. Actorvate is also the only agency in South Africa with a dedicated UGC (User Generated Content) division. Here brands can source UGC creators that suit their brand and audience.
Your major objectives/vision/mission:
Represent top brands with creative content that converts into deep brand love or sales.
How to get in touch:
Office: Silverstream Office Park, 10 Muswell Road South, Bryanston, Gauteng, 2021, South Africa | Email: az.oc.etavrotca@yelyah | Website: https://actorvate.co.za