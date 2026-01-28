South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaOFM RadioBrave GroupProvantageKena OutdoorBohemianHuman8Cape Marketing AgencyMakeReignMediaHeads 360Domains.co.zaIncubetaKantarClockworkHoward AudioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #NewBizPressOffice: Meet Actorvate, influencer marketing and UGC experts

    Welcome Actorvate, a Sandton-based company, specialising in connecting brands with creators and creating content that converts, who has just opened its very own Biz Press Office. Read on to discover more about this great company and keep up to date with all the news from over 350 of SA’s TOP publishing companies, who from day one, share a 24-hour front-page presence in the heart of their business media with a Biz Press Office.
    Issued by Actorvate
    28 Jan 2026
    28 Jan 2026
    #NewBizPressOffice: Meet Actorvate, influencer marketing and UGC experts

    Tell us about our company, who you are and what you do:

    Actorvate Influencer Marketing is a full-service influencer marketing agency based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company specialises in connecting brands with the right creators, ranging from nano influencers to macro and celebrity influencers. Actorvate also focuses on user-generated content (UGC) to help brands meet marketing goals. With over 10 years of experience, Actorvate designs and executes influencer campaigns across multiple social platforms that are tailored to brand objectives and driven by strategic insights.

    Your core services/area of expertise:

    • Creative Influencer strategy and end-to-end campaign management
    • Influencer vetting, sourcing and selection
    • Paid media amplification of influencer content
    • User-generated content (UGC) creation and production
    • Influencer briefing, contracting and payments
    • Post-campaign reporting, analytics and insights

    Your core values:

    • Expertise: always staying ahead of trends and industry developments
    • Creativity: we want content to stand out
    • Data-driven execution: we use insights to guide strategy and measure success
    • Reputation: Leverage our excellent relationships within the creator community
    • Collaboration: we work closely with brands and creators to achieve shared goals

    Your company’s greatest achievements:

    Actorvate has successfully delivered influencer campaigns for leading local and international brands including Standard Bank, Clarins, J.C. Le Roux, BIC, Mondelez, Mars, Ring, Sanlam and Famous Brands. Actorvate is also the only agency in South Africa with a dedicated UGC (User Generated Content) division. Here brands can source UGC creators that suit their brand and audience.

    Your major objectives/vision/mission:

    Represent top brands with creative content that converts into deep brand love or sales.

    How to get in touch:

    Office: Silverstream Office Park, 10 Muswell Road South, Bryanston, Gauteng, 2021, South Africa | Email: az.oc.etavrotca@yelyah | Website: https://actorvate.co.za

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Actorvate
    Actorvate specialises in Influencer Marketing. We have over 10 years of experience in this industry, making us experts in achieving your brand's objectives.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz