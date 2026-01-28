NewBizPressOffice: Meet Actorvate, influencer marketing and UGC experts

Welcome Actorvate, a Sandton-based company, specialising in connecting brands with creators and creating content that converts, who has just opened its very own Biz Press Office. Read on to discover more about this great company and keep up to date with all the news from over 350 of SA’s TOP publishing companies, who from day one, share a 24-hour front-page presence in the heart of their business media with a Biz Press Office.

Tell us about our company, who you are and what you do:

Actorvate Influencer Marketing is a full-service influencer marketing agency based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company specialises in connecting brands with the right creators, ranging from nano influencers to macro and celebrity influencers. Actorvate also focuses on user-generated content (UGC) to help brands meet marketing goals. With over 10 years of experience, Actorvate designs and executes influencer campaigns across multiple social platforms that are tailored to brand objectives and driven by strategic insights.

Your core services/area of expertise:

Creative Influencer strategy and end-to-end campaign management



Influencer vetting, sourcing and selection



Paid media amplification of influencer content



User-generated content (UGC) creation and production



Influencer briefing, contracting and payments



Post-campaign reporting, analytics and insights

Your core values:

Expertise: always staying ahead of trends and industry developments



Creativity: we want content to stand out



Data-driven execution: we use insights to guide strategy and measure success



Reputation: Leverage our excellent relationships within the creator community



Collaboration: we work closely with brands and creators to achieve shared goals

Your company’s greatest achievements:

Actorvate has successfully delivered influencer campaigns for leading local and international brands including Standard Bank, Clarins, J.C. Le Roux, BIC, Mondelez, Mars, Ring, Sanlam and Famous Brands. Actorvate is also the only agency in South Africa with a dedicated UGC (User Generated Content) division. Here brands can source UGC creators that suit their brand and audience.

Your major objectives/vision/mission:

Represent top brands with creative content that converts into deep brand love or sales.

How to get in touch:

Office: Silverstream Office Park, 10 Muswell Road South, Bryanston, Gauteng, 2021, South Africa | Email: az.oc.etavrotca@yelyah | Website: https://actorvate.co.za



